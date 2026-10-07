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71 Films From 38 Countries Take Centre Stage At The 13Th Sharjah International Film Festival For Children And Youth, With Italy As Guest Of Honour
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Jawaher bint Abdullah Al Qasimi:“The festival's growing international presence reflects its role in strengthening cross-cultural dialogue and opening new pathways for emerging generations.” Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
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SIFF 2026 received 1,802 submissions from 72 countries, with 71 films from 38 countries selected for the official programme
Egypt, France, South Korea, Saudi Arabia and India lead the countries with the highest number of selected films
Brunei, Burkina Faso and Mauritania make their festival debut
Three Green Carpet screenings bring films from Thailand, Italy, Austria and Germany to Sharjah
Leading Arab and international filmmakers and industry experts join the jury panels for the festival's 13th edition
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