71 Films From 38 Countries Take Centre Stage At The 13Th Sharjah International Film Festival For Children And Youth, With Italy As Guest Of Honour

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Jawaher bint Abdullah Al Qasimi:“The festival's growing international presence reflects its role in strengthening cross-cultural dialogue and opening new pathways for emerging generations.” Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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SIFF 2026 received 1,802 submissions from 72 countries, with 71 films from 38 countries selected for the official programme Egypt, France, South Korea, Saudi Arabia and India lead the countries with the highest number of selected films Brunei, Burkina Faso and Mauritania make their festival debut Three Green Carpet screenings bring films from Thailand, Italy, Austria and Germany to Sharjah Leading Arab and international filmmakers and industry experts join the jury panels for the festival's 13th edition

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Sharjah, UAE, 06 October 2026: FANN has unveiled the full details of the 13th Sharjah International Film Festival for Children and Youth (SIFF), taking place from 25 October to 1 November 2026 at City Centre Al Zahia and House of Wisdom, under the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and his wife, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Family and Community Council.

Across eight days, the festival will bring together filmmakers, emerging talent and audiences for a global celebration of cinema, offering children and young people the opportunity to discover stories, cultures and perspectives from around the world while exploring cinema as a powerful platform for creativity and self-expression.

71 Films from 38 Countries:

The scale of this year's festival reflects SIFF's growing international reach. The 13th edition received 1,802 submissions from 72 countries, with 71 films from 38 countries selected for the official programme, in addition to eight films screening out of competition.

Brunei, Burkina Faso and Mauritania will participate in the festival for the first time, while Egypt, France, South Korea, Saudi Arabia and India are among the countries with the highest number of films selected, bringing a rich mix of cinematic styles, cultures and perspectives to Sharjah.

This year, Italy takes centre stage as Guest of Honour, celebrating the country's distinguished cinematic and cultural heritage. The programme will introduce young audiences to Italian storytelling and filmmaking while creating new opportunities for creative and cultural exchange between the UAE and Italy.

Sheikha Jawaher bint Abdullah Al Qasimi, Director of the Sharjah International Film Festival for Children and Youth, said:“SIFF's growing international presence reflects the festival's role as a platform for cross-cultural dialogue and in creating new pathways for emerging generations to discover their potential and develop their filmmaking skills. We believe cinema does more than tell stories about the world; it gives children and young people the space to understand it, express their perspectives and create stories of their own. Through SIFF, we aim to empower emerging talent, provide opportunities to learn and grow, and ensure that every encounter, screening and film can spark a new idea or inspire a step towards achieving their ambitions.” She added that the growing number of submissions reflects filmmakers' confidence in SIFF and reinforces cinema's ability to bring people and cultures closer together.

“Selecting Italy as Guest of Honour holds particular significance given its remarkable legacy in the arts and filmmaking. Its participation offers young audiences the opportunity to discover new cinematic traditions, perspectives and approaches to storytelling, while creating meaningful opportunities for cultural and creative exchange. We look forward to strengthening the ties between the UAE and Italy and opening new avenues for collaboration between filmmakers and emerging talent from both countries.”

Green Carpet Screenings:

Among the highlights of the 13th edition are three Green Carpet screenings, featuring stories exploring adventure, friendship, belonging and human connection.

Audiences will be introduced to the Thai film“Gohan” on 29 October, followed by the Italian film“Forever With You” on 30 October. The Green Carpet programme will conclude on 31 October with the Austrian-German animated film“Monster Mia”

International Jury Line-Up:

SIFF has also revealed the jury members for its 13th edition, bringing together an accomplished group of filmmakers, academics, media professionals and industry experts from the UAE, the region and around the world.

The Arabic Short Film Competition jury will include Emirati filmmaker Waleed Al Shehhi, Dr Nashwa Al Ruwaini, and Hani Al Mulla, CEO of the Saudi Cinema Association and the Saudi Film Festival. The International Short Film Competition will be judged by Giulio Vita, founder and Artistic Director of La Guarimba International Film Festival, filmmaker and screenwriter Layaly Badr, and journalist and editor Ghassan Abdullah Kharroub. The Short and Feature Animation Film Competitions will be evaluated by Ji-hoon Choi, Programme Team Director at the Busan International Kids and Youth Film Festival, filmmaker and director Abbas Yousefi, and filmmaker and animator Donato Di Carlo. For the Documentary Film Competition, the jury will include filmmaker and director Rosh Abdelfattah, Surabhi Sharma, and Sara Al Mehairi. The Student Short Animation and Student Short Film Competitions will be judged by filmmaker and writer Dr Bahaa Al-Kadhimi, creative consultant Fadi Haddad, and immersive media filmmaker and artist Sohail Dahdal. Meanwhile, the Feature Film Competition jury will bring together award-winning writer and director Darin J. Sallam, Emirati screenwriter and producer Sara Al Sayegh, and Matthew Carey.

Beyond screenings and competitions, SIFF continues to place children and young people at the heart of the filmmaking conversation.

Through its Junior Jurors Programme, aspiring film enthusiasts aged 12 to 20 will take part in interactive sessions designed to develop their critical thinking and film analysis skills. Participants will learn how to examine different film genres, understand selection processes and explore the responsibilities of a professional jury. They will then put those skills into practice during the festival by evaluating entries in the Child and Youth-Made Film Competition and selecting the winning film.

SIFF's Festival Ambassadors Programme will further extend this engagement by bringing back former Young Jury members to help build a growing youth community around cinema. The ambassadors will connect with their peers, encourage participation in SIFF's programmes and activities, and contribute ideas to support the continued development of the festival's youth-focused initiatives.