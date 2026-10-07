Dubai Chambers Introduces 120 Freezone Companies To Business Support Services And Opportunities For Local And Global Expansion

Khalid AlJarwan:“We remain committed to fostering a supportive business environment that enables companies in Dubai to connect, collaborate, and grow, while helping them adapt to rapid change and capitalise on new opportunities.” The event was organised in collaboration with Dubai Airport Free Zone (DAFZ), Dubai Silicon Oasis, Dubai CommerCity, Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza), and Dubai South.

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chambers held an event to introduce freezone companies to its key business support services and highlight opportunities across diverse sectors, as well as prospects for local and international expansion. The event was attended by 120 companies operating in Dubai's freezones. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The event was organised in collaboration with Dubai Airport Free Zone (DAFZ), Dubai Silicon Oasis and Dubai CommerCity, which are part of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ), together with Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza) and Dubai South.

The event provided a platform to strengthen communication and collaboration among companies, exchange insights and expertise, discuss key business needs, and explore practical solutions that support companies' growth and expansion. It also aimed to strengthen integration between the freezone ecosystem and the wider business community, contributing to Dubai's position as a leading destination for trade and investment.

Khalid AlJarwan, Executive Vice President of Commercial and Corporate Services at Dubai Chambers, said:“We remain committed to fostering a supportive business environment that enables companies in Dubai to connect, collaborate, and grow. By developing initiatives that address evolving market needs, we empower businesses to enhance their competitiveness and capitalise on new opportunities in investment, global expansion, and the digital economy, enabling them to contribute effectively to Dubai's sustainable economic growth.”

The event featured a panel discussion on Agentic AI, focusing on the initiative to transition Dubai's private sector towards Agentic AI and the role of Dubai Chambers in its implementation. Sessions also covered investment, financing, international expansion, and the latest legal and regulatory developments. Interactive workshops gave participants the chance to discuss business challenges, share knowledge and explore practical solutions to support growth and expansion.

Participants engaged with experts to discuss specific business needs, exchange views and explore practical solutions. The sessions helped strengthen communication and business relationships among companies across Dubai's freezones, while networking activities enabled targeted meetings aligned with their business needs and priorities.

Participants learned about the integrated services and programmes provided by Dubai Chambers to support the growth and prosperity of the local business community, as well as the benefits of Dubai Chamber of Commerce membership for companies operating in freezones.