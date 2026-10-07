UAE-EAEU Economic Partnership Agreement Enters Into Force, Opening New Trade Corridor Across Eurasia

The EPA introduces preferential market access across the five EAEU member states and supports faster, more efficient trade in goods. UAE-EAEU non-oil trade reached US$33.6 billion in 2025, increasing 16% year-on-year.

HE Al Zeyoudi:“This agreement will strengthen supply-chain resilience, support food security and create new opportunities for collaboration in manufacturing, agriculture, logistics, automotive products, technology and precious metals.”

Abu Dhabi, UAE – October 2026: The Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) between the United Arab Emirates and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) has officially entered into force, establishing a new preferential trade framework between the UAE and Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and the Russian Federation. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting list. Earn

The agreement is designed to accelerate merchandise trade by reducing or eliminating customs duties across a broad range of products, streamlining trade procedures and addressing unnecessary barriers. It also provides modern rules for customs cooperation, e-commerce, economic cooperation and the participation of small and medium-sized enterprises in international trade.

Under the new trade regime, the UAE and EAEU countries will grant preferential access across more than 86% of tariff lines, covering approximately 96% of the value of the goods currently traded between the two sides. The agreement is expected to support an increase annual trade between the two markets to nearly $50 billion by 2032.

His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of Foreign Trade, said:“The entry into force of the UAE-EAEU Economic Partnership Agreement transforms strong commercial momentum into a practical platform for exporters, manufacturers and supply-chain partners. By improving market access, simplifying customs procedures and establishing clear, transparent rules, we are enabling businesses to move goods more efficiently and compete across a market spanning five important Eurasian economies.”

“The agreement reflects the UAE's commitment to open, rules-based trade and to building durable economic bridges with high-potential markets. It will strengthen supply-chain resilience, support food security and create new opportunities for collaboration in manufacturing, agriculture, logistics, automotive products, technology and precious metals.”

The EPA enters into force as trade between the two sides continues to expand. UAE-EAEU non-oil trade reached US$33.6 billion in 2025, rising 16% from US$29 billion in 2024 and reaching more than four times its 2021 value. Imports from the EAEU totalled US$17.8 billion in 2025, while re-exports reached US$13.7 billion. In the first half of 2026, bilateral non-oil trade grew a further 6.2% year-on-year to US$14.3 billion.

The agreement was signed in Minsk on 27 June 2025. Its implementation gives UAE merchandise exporters preferential access across the EAEU customs market, while providing EAEU producers with an efficient gateway to the Middle East, Africa and Asia through the UAE's trade and logistics ecosystem.

The CEPA program is a key pillar of the UAE's foreign trade agenda and supports the national objective of increasing non-oil foreign trade to AED4 trillion (US$1.1 trillion) by 2031. Since its launch in September 2021, the program has expanded the UAE's network of trade partnerships across Asia, Africa, Europe and the Americas, reflecting the country's commitment to open, rules-based trade as a driver of economic growth, diversification and new opportunities for businesses in high-growth markets worldwide.