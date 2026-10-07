Deyaar Builds On Its 2026 Handover Momentum With 711 New Homes At Tria In Dubai Silicon Oasis

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, October 2026: Deyaar Development PJSC (Deyaar), a DFM-listed integrated real estate company and one of Dubai's leading developers, has announced the handover of Tria, a landmark residential development that brings a new scale of elevated living to Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO). Rising prominently above its surroundings, the development comprises 711 residences and six retail units, distinguished by a striking three-wing architectural form designed to create three unique view corridors, ensuring residents enjoy prime outlooks across the Dubai skyline, Dubai Silicon Oasis and the surrounding parklands. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The handover lifts Deyaar's deliveries in 2026 to more than 2,100 units, following the completion of 1,436 units across Regalia, Jannat and Talia Residences earlier in the first half. Built with families in mind, Tria pairs its homes with podium and rooftop amenities that include swimming pools, landscaped gardens, children's areas, fitness and wellness facilities, sports courts, social spaces, and outdoor dining and entertainment areas.

Saeed Mohammed Al Qatami, CEO of Deyaar, said:“Earlier this year we welcomed owners to three of our projects across Dubai. Today, Tria adds another 711 homes to that momentum. It was conceived as a modern urban sanctuary, and seeing it come to life in the heart of Dubai Silicon Oasis is a proud moment for Deyaar. We thank our owners and investors for their trust, and our partners, contractors, government stakeholders and team for making it possible.”

With more than two decades of experience across residential, commercial and hospitality developments, Deyaar continues to diversify its portfolio and build on its momentum this year. Tria reflects a clear vision: creating vibrant communities where thoughtful design, wellbeing and lasting value shape the way Dubai lives.

As Deyaar looks ahead, its focus remains on scaling a balanced pipeline of projects, strengthening its position as one of Dubai's most dynamic developers and contributing to the emirate's long-term urban growth.