'Don't Twist': Jaya Bachchan Snaps At Reporter During Delhi Protest, Pushes His Mic Away - WATCH

During an INDIA bloc protest in Delhi on October 6, 2026, Jaya Bachchan, a Samajwadi Party Member of Parliament, was approached by news reporters in Delhi, amidst a bustling political demonstration. She reacted with visible impatience toward News18 India reporter Arun Singh, pushing his microphone away and pointedly accusing him of "twisting the matter." The confrontation, captured on video, quickly went viral, with Bachchan stating unequivocally that the reporter's line of questioning itself constituted a "twisting of the matter" after he inquired about a protest placard.

The tense exchange unfolded as opposition parties gathered to voice their dissent against the functioning of the Election Commission of India and to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Reporter Arun Singh was specifically inquiring about a protest placard held aloft by Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien. This placard reportedly alluded to the Election Commission's office being aligned with the ruling BJP, a sensitive political charge that likely contributed to Bachchan's sharp response.

Viral Moment Sparks Online Debate

The video clip of Bachchan's heated exchange with reporter Arun Singh quickly circulated across social media platforms, igniting widespread debate and becoming a trending topic. Her firm response, including the declaration "Nahi bataungi" (I won't tell you) when pressed for further explanation, became a major talking point. For instance, an Instagram post by the account `deshsutra` featuring the clip garnered significant attention, receiving 540 likes and 64 comments, underscoring the public's intense engagement with the incident and the differing views it provoked.

Many online users drew parallels between this incident and Bachchan's previous interactions with paparazzi, which are often characterized by her strong, no-nonsense reactions to media intrusion. The footage triggered a range of reactions across various platforms, with some social media users praising her directness and calling for greater respect for public figures' privacy, while others critically analyzed her demeanor and questioned the appropriateness of her outburst during a public protest. This dichotomy fueled a heated online discussion about media ethics, the conduct of public figures, and the pressures faced by politicians in the spotlight.

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Kangana Ranaut Joins the Conversation

Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut also weighed in on the viral moment, taking to Instagram to mock Bachchan's response. Ranaut questioned the logic of staging a public protest if the message or reason behind it could not be clearly articulated to reporters. This public exchange further highlighted the contrasting approaches of the two actor-politicians toward media engagement.

Protest Against Election Commission

The broader context for the incident was the INDIA bloc's protest in Delhi, a significant political demonstration that aimed to highlight pressing concerns over electoral rolls and the overall functioning of the Election Commission. Opposition leaders from various parties had marched towards the Election Commission of India offices, demanding greater accountability, transparency, and essential reforms in the electoral process. This incident, therefore, not only highlighted a personal confrontation but also underscored the tense and politically charged environment surrounding the broader political demonstration and the critical issues at stake.