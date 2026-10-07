Bigg Boss Kannada 13: Sangeetha Bhat's Health Takes Serious Turn, Rushed To Hospital

Bigg Boss Kannada 13 contestant Sangeetha Bhat has reportedly been shifted to a hospital after her health took a serious turn. Here's the latest update on her condition and what happened.

Sangeetha Bhat collapsed during the Gandharvaru and Rakshasaru task. Co-contestants quickly carried her to the confession room. Viral video clips show the housemates rushing her for medical help actually expressed her wish to leave the show just this past weekend. Audience votes saved her from elimination. Many viewers now feel her poor health caused that sudden breakdown faced severe breathing issues right in the middle of the task. Kavya and Soundarya desperately searched the house for an inhaler. Makers arranged immediate medical help when they could not find one are currently treating Sangeetha at the hospital. We still do not know if she will re-enter the Bigg Boss house or quit the game completely. Earlier in week two, director Om Prakash Rao also left the show due to bad health is officially safe from this week's elimination process. Her fans are praying for her quick recovery. They really want her to step back inside the house and continue her strong game.