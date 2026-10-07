403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Merz Vows Ironclad Support for Israel, Backs Palestinian State
(MENAFN) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz reaffirmed Berlin's backing for Israel on Wednesday while pressing for a Palestinian state alongside it, calling that the surest route to lasting peace and security in the region.
Merz, a conservative who has long stood with Israel, set out the position in a written statement. Germany remains firmly at Israel's side, he said, and Israeli friends can rely on Berlin's commitment.
Placing the blame for the conflict on Hamas, the chancellor said Germany's thoughts were with the victims of the October 2023 attacks, the survivors and the former hostages. He said Berlin stands in solidarity with the victims' families and mourns the dead.
Security and Palestinian state
"We stand for the security and existence of Israel. That is a lesson from the Shoah and part of German identity," Merz said.
The Shoah is the Hebrew term for the Holocaust, the systematic murder of about 6 million Jews by Nazi Germany during World War II.
The chancellor renewed his push for a political settlement, arguing that the immediate task is to build the groundwork for a new order in which Israelis, Palestinians and their neighbors can live in peace and security.
"The German government is committed to this," he said. "In our conviction, this goal is best achieved through the establishment of a Palestinian state alongside Israel."
Antisemitism in Germany
Merz also cautioned that antisemitism is rising in Germany and too often passes without challenge. He promised the government would use every means available to combat it in all its new and old forms.
"Jews must be able to live without fear throughout Germany. Jewish life must be able to continue to flourish in our society," he said. "That is why we are acting with all determination against antisemitic incidents and attacks."
His government, he added, would stand against anyone who relativizes or questions Israel's right to exist, not only on this anniversary but every day.
Merz, a conservative who has long stood with Israel, set out the position in a written statement. Germany remains firmly at Israel's side, he said, and Israeli friends can rely on Berlin's commitment.
Placing the blame for the conflict on Hamas, the chancellor said Germany's thoughts were with the victims of the October 2023 attacks, the survivors and the former hostages. He said Berlin stands in solidarity with the victims' families and mourns the dead.
Security and Palestinian state
"We stand for the security and existence of Israel. That is a lesson from the Shoah and part of German identity," Merz said.
The Shoah is the Hebrew term for the Holocaust, the systematic murder of about 6 million Jews by Nazi Germany during World War II.
The chancellor renewed his push for a political settlement, arguing that the immediate task is to build the groundwork for a new order in which Israelis, Palestinians and their neighbors can live in peace and security.
"The German government is committed to this," he said. "In our conviction, this goal is best achieved through the establishment of a Palestinian state alongside Israel."
Antisemitism in Germany
Merz also cautioned that antisemitism is rising in Germany and too often passes without challenge. He promised the government would use every means available to combat it in all its new and old forms.
"Jews must be able to live without fear throughout Germany. Jewish life must be able to continue to flourish in our society," he said. "That is why we are acting with all determination against antisemitic incidents and attacks."
His government, he added, would stand against anyone who relativizes or questions Israel's right to exist, not only on this anniversary but every day.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment