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Rubio Rejects Claims US Kept Machado Out of Venezuela
(MENAFN) Marco Rubio flatly denied on Wednesday that Washington pressed other governments to keep Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado from returning home, calling the media reports baseless.
Speaking at a news conference in Athens alongside Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis, the US Secretary of State shot down suggestions that the State Department had worked to restrict her movements. “The premise of your question is not true. We’ve never asked anyone not to let anybody else in anywhere in the world,” Rubio said.
Pressed by reporters on the allegations, Rubio said published claims are not the same as established facts, and that he would not answer questions built on falsehoods.
Machado leads the opposition movement Vente Venezuela and remains a leading political rival of President Nicolas Maduro, whom US forces captured in a January raid.
She was awarded the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize for “her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela.”
Her return has already hit obstacles. In late September, authorities turned her away from Venezuela three times within 24 hours, her senior adviser David Smolansky told US network CBS News.
Speaking at a news conference in Athens alongside Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis, the US Secretary of State shot down suggestions that the State Department had worked to restrict her movements. “The premise of your question is not true. We’ve never asked anyone not to let anybody else in anywhere in the world,” Rubio said.
Pressed by reporters on the allegations, Rubio said published claims are not the same as established facts, and that he would not answer questions built on falsehoods.
Machado leads the opposition movement Vente Venezuela and remains a leading political rival of President Nicolas Maduro, whom US forces captured in a January raid.
She was awarded the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize for “her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela.”
Her return has already hit obstacles. In late September, authorities turned her away from Venezuela three times within 24 hours, her senior adviser David Smolansky told US network CBS News.
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