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Guterres Visits UN Kashmir Monitors, Hails "Essential" Role
(MENAFN) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres visited the Islamabad headquarters of the UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) on Tuesday, praising the peacekeepers for their work in one of the world's most politically fraught environments.
Addressing the mission, Guterres said it operates in an extremely sensitive political setting and carries a difficult mandate. "You have been through extremely testing times through the years – but those challenges highlight the vital role that you play," he told the group.
He singled out the mission's conduct in May last year, saying its dedication and professionalism to its mandate were on full display during that period. India and Pakistan fought a cross-border conflict that month, which ended with a ceasefire announced by US President Donald Trump.
Guterres thanked the observers for helping preserve stability in the region, which he described as "not easy to maintain." He highlighted their daily presence along the frontier. "Day in and day out, you play a critical – indeed an essential -- role with your visible presence on both sides of the Line of Control," he said.
UNMOGIP was established in 1949 to monitor the ceasefire between India and Pakistan in the disputed Kashmir region.
Addressing the mission, Guterres said it operates in an extremely sensitive political setting and carries a difficult mandate. "You have been through extremely testing times through the years – but those challenges highlight the vital role that you play," he told the group.
He singled out the mission's conduct in May last year, saying its dedication and professionalism to its mandate were on full display during that period. India and Pakistan fought a cross-border conflict that month, which ended with a ceasefire announced by US President Donald Trump.
Guterres thanked the observers for helping preserve stability in the region, which he described as "not easy to maintain." He highlighted their daily presence along the frontier. "Day in and day out, you play a critical – indeed an essential -- role with your visible presence on both sides of the Line of Control," he said.
UNMOGIP was established in 1949 to monitor the ceasefire between India and Pakistan in the disputed Kashmir region.
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