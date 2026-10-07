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US, China Explore Reciprocal Nuclear Facility Visits
(MENAFN) The United States has discussed the possibility of launching reciprocal visits to nuclear facilities with China as part of efforts to build greater transparency and confidence between the two countries.
The discussions have so far remained informal and preliminary, with US officials preparing to raise the possibility of reciprocal access during face-to-face meetings expected to take place in the coming months.
Chinese representatives reportedly introduced the idea during diplomatic exchanges with US officials earlier this year, suggesting potential interest in confidence-building measures that could eventually support a broader strategic agreement.
The proposal could involve visits to US Department of Energy national laboratories and corresponding research facilities in China. Washington has also indicated that mutual access to nuclear test sites could be considered.
No immediate public response was issued by government institutions in either country regarding the reported discussions.
Earlier this year, the US accused China of an “unprecedented, deliberate, rapid, and opaque” expansion of its nuclear arsenal. China has responded by saying the US possesses “one of the world’s largest and most advanced” nuclear arsenals and “is obsessed with pursuing absolute security superiority.”
The discussions have so far remained informal and preliminary, with US officials preparing to raise the possibility of reciprocal access during face-to-face meetings expected to take place in the coming months.
Chinese representatives reportedly introduced the idea during diplomatic exchanges with US officials earlier this year, suggesting potential interest in confidence-building measures that could eventually support a broader strategic agreement.
The proposal could involve visits to US Department of Energy national laboratories and corresponding research facilities in China. Washington has also indicated that mutual access to nuclear test sites could be considered.
No immediate public response was issued by government institutions in either country regarding the reported discussions.
Earlier this year, the US accused China of an “unprecedented, deliberate, rapid, and opaque” expansion of its nuclear arsenal. China has responded by saying the US possesses “one of the world’s largest and most advanced” nuclear arsenals and “is obsessed with pursuing absolute security superiority.”
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