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UN Chief Calls for US-Iran Diplomacy, End to War
(MENAFN) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called Tuesday for the United States and Iran to return to diplomatic negotiations and bring the war to an end, while praising Pakistan for playing a “pivotal role” in creating conditions for dialogue between the two sides.
“Your efforts helped deliver the 17 June Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, the subsequent ceasefire, and the framework for further negotiations,” he said, adding that “every Pakistani should be proud of that pivotal role.”
Guterres made the remarks during a joint news conference with Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar in Islamabad, where he is on a visit through Thursday.
“And from Islamabad, I want to send a loud and clear message to all parties: End the conflict. Return to diplomacy. Fully restore navigational rights and freedoms in accordance with international law,” Guterres said.
Turning to the situation in Palestine, the UN chief said there would “never be peace in the region” unless the Palestinian people fully achieve their right to self-determination, “as Pakistan has long championed.”
Dar said his discussions with Guterres covered a range of regional and international peace and security issues, including Palestine, Jammu and Kashmir, Afghanistan, counterterrorism and the future of multilateralism.
“Your efforts helped deliver the 17 June Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, the subsequent ceasefire, and the framework for further negotiations,” he said, adding that “every Pakistani should be proud of that pivotal role.”
Guterres made the remarks during a joint news conference with Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar in Islamabad, where he is on a visit through Thursday.
“And from Islamabad, I want to send a loud and clear message to all parties: End the conflict. Return to diplomacy. Fully restore navigational rights and freedoms in accordance with international law,” Guterres said.
Turning to the situation in Palestine, the UN chief said there would “never be peace in the region” unless the Palestinian people fully achieve their right to self-determination, “as Pakistan has long championed.”
Dar said his discussions with Guterres covered a range of regional and international peace and security issues, including Palestine, Jammu and Kashmir, Afghanistan, counterterrorism and the future of multilateralism.
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