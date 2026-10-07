President Ilham Aliyev Addresses Participants Of 4Th International Conference On Missing Persons

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev addressed the participants of the 4th International Conference in the Baku Dialogue Format on “Strengthening Trust and Developing Effective Mechanisms for Addressing the Issue of Missing Persons.”

The text of the address was published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

"Dear conference participants,

I sincerely welcome you to the 4th International Conference in the Baku Dialogue format on“Strengthening Trust and Developing Effective Mechanisms in Addressing the Issue of Missing Persons.”

The problem of missing persons is one of the gravest consequences of armed conflicts. We view this issue as a universal humanitarian problem affecting the lives of people across various regions of the world.

Despite the end of the conflict, establishing the fate of missing persons remains one of the most pressing issues for Azerbaijan. Established at the initiative of our country, the Baku Dialogue serves as an important platform for uniting the efforts of states, international organizations, and experts working on the issue of missing persons, facilitating the exchange of experience, expanding practical cooperation, and drawing greater international attention to this problem.

The full restoration of Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity, coupled with its consistent pursuit of peace, has created a historic opportunity for lasting peace and cooperation in the South Caucasus. The signing of the Joint Declaration between Azerbaijan and Armenia on August 8, 2025, in Washington, in the presence of the President of the United States of America, as well as the initialing of the peace treaty between the two countries, marked crucial steps in this direction.

Achieving lasting peace requires not only political agreements but also building trust and addressing the humanitarian consequences of the conflict. Establishing the fate of missing persons is an integral part of this process and a moral responsibility we bear toward their families.

As a result of Armenia's military aggression against Azerbaijan, which lasted for more than thirty years, 4,010 Azerbaijanis, including children, women, and the elderly, are officially recorded as missing. We note with regret that the activities of the International Committee of the Red Cross over these years have produced no results.

The historic Victory achieved in the Patriotic War and the liberation of our lands from occupation have created new opportunities to search for our missing citizens. Today, the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons is further expanding its activities and taking intensive measures to establish the whereabouts of missing citizens and locate mass graves.

To date, 32 mass graves have been discovered in our liberated territories. Examinations conducted on human remains indicate that the murdered Azerbaijanis had been subjected to torture. Concealing prisoners of war and hostages from international organizations, torturing them to death, and covering up evidence of these crimes constitute gross violations of international law. These acts should receive an appropriate legal assessment.

Azerbaijan will continue to mobilize all its capabilities to establish the fate of persons who remain missing. None of our missing citizens has been forgotten, and establishing their fate remains a matter of constant attention for the state. It is our moral duty to provide comprehensive support and care to every family facing this tragedy and to share their pain.

The effectiveness of the search for missing persons directly depends on access to accurate information. Armenia must provide all information concerning the fate of missing Azerbaijanis, as well as the locations of their mass and individual burial sites, and facilitate access to the relevant archives and the gathering of witness statements. In addition to being a legal obligation and a humanitarian responsibility, this would serve as a practical expression of a commitment to peace and contribute to building mutual trust. Information concerning the fate of missing persons must not be made subject to political conditions.

Dear conference participants,

Since 2002, Azerbaijan has been submitting draft resolutions on missing persons to the UN General Assembly. We believe it is essential to further strengthen international efforts in this field. Within the framework of their mandates, the UN and other relevant international organizations must play a more active role in search efforts, the exchange of information, the development of forensic capabilities, and providing greater support to families.

In this regard, effective mechanisms must be based on political will, reliable information, and sustained cooperation. The application of modern technologies, access to archival data, the training of specialists, and the regular provision of information to families are key areas of this work. All activities must be carried out with respect for human dignity and international humanitarian law and without discrimination. Azerbaijan is ready to contribute to joint initiatives on this issue. In this context, and with a view to drawing greater global attention to the problem, we consider it necessary to establish a special mechanism on missing persons within the UN framework.

I am confident that the discussions and proposals put forward at the Conference will contribute to establishing the fate of missing persons and strengthening international humanitarian cooperation.

I wish the Conference every success and all of you fruitful discussions," the address reads.