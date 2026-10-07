Best Home Inspection Company In Naples, FL: Patriot Home Inspections Hits 511 Five-Star Reviews, Adds Charlotte County

Patriot Home Inspections, the best-rated home inspection company in Naples, FL, with a perfect 5.0 across 511 Google reviews

Best-rated home inspector in Naples holds a perfect 5.0 across 511 Google reviews, five state licenses and SWFL's only certified radon lab; adds Punta Gorda

- Nick Brugal, Owner, Patriot Home Inspections

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Best home inspection company in Naples, FL is a title that Patriot Home Inspections now backs with a perfect 5.0 rating across 511 Google reviews, the most state licenses of any inspection company in Southwest Florida, and the region's only certified radon laboratory. The Naples-based company announced today that it has passed the 500+ review milestone while maintaining a flawless rating, and that it has added multiple locally based inspectors to serve Punta Gorda, Port Charlotte, North Port and Englewood with no travel fee.

"We are the best home inspection company in Naples, and the reviews prove it," said Nick Brugal, owner of Patriot Home Inspections. "Five hundred and eleven clients took the time to leave a five-star review, and not one of them left anything less. In a market where every buyer is spending seven figures on a house they have seen twice, that record is the whole business."

Patriot Home Inspections operates under a training and oversight program run by Brugal, who holds Florida licenses as a home inspector, certified general contractor, certified roofing contractor, mold assessor (MRSA3761) and mold remediator (MRSR3914). The company also operates the only certified radon laboratory in Southwest Florida, which allows it to analyze radon results in-house rather than sending samples to an outside lab. Patriot performs home inspections, condo inspections, 4-point and wind mitigation inspections for insurance, mold inspection and testing, radon testing, sewer scope, pool and new-construction inspections across Collier, Lee and Charlotte counties.

The company's Naples work concentrates on the luxury and waterfront market, including Old Naples, Port Royal, Aqualane Shores, Pelican Bay, Park Shore and Marco Island. On waterfront properties, Patriot includes a general review of the seawall, dock and boat lift as part of the home inspection, something most inspection companies do not look at, and recommends a marine specialist evaluation before closing.

"Most of our Naples clients are relocating from somewhere colder, and they have never bought a house with a seawall, a lanai cage, a tile roof and a flood zone," Brugal said. "Our job is to know what a Naples house does that a Connecticut house does not, and to put it in writing before they close."

The Charlotte County expansion adds multiple inspectors based in the county, so a home inspection in Punta Gorda, Punta Gorda Isles, Burnt Store, Babcock Ranch, Port Charlotte, North Port or Englewood is a local call at the same price the company charges in Naples. Patriot's Punta Gorda inspections include a review of the city-maintained seawall program in Punta Gorda Isles and Burnt Store Isles, which many buyers arriving from out of state do not know exists.

Patriot Home Inspections recently published a series of buyer guides on its website covering Florida 4-point inspections, mold inspection and testing, condo inspections under the state's milestone and structural integrity reserve study laws, seawall and dock reviews, and why septic systems require a licensed septic contractor rather than a home inspector. The guides are written by Brugal and are available at patriotinspect.

"Being the best home inspector in Naples means answering the question before the buyer knows to ask it," Brugal said. "That is what the reviews are really measuring."

Home inspections in Naples and across Southwest Florida can be scheduled with Patriot Home Inspections at patriotinspect or by calling (239) 826-5866. Information on a home inspection in Punta Gorda and the rest of Charlotte County is on the company's website, along with its seawall and dock inspection guide for waterfront purchases.

About Patriot Home Inspections

Patriot Home Inspections is a Naples, Florida home inspection company serving Naples, Marco Island, Bonita Springs, Estero, Fort Myers, Cape Coral, Lehigh Acres, Punta Gorda and Port Charlotte. The company holds a perfect 5.0 rating across 511 Google reviews, operates the only certified radon laboratory in Southwest Florida, and is led by an owner licensed in Florida as a home inspector, general contractor, roofing contractor, mold assessor and mold remediator. Learn more at .

Media contact: Nick Brugal, Owner Patriot Home Inspections (239) 826-5866...

Nick Brugal

Patriot Home Inspections

+1 239-826-5866

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Best Home Inspection Company in Naples, FL: Patriot Home Inspections Hits 511 Five-Star Reviews, Adds Charlotte County News Provided By Patriot Home Inspections October 07, 2026, 09:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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