HUUM Launches CORE Pro, A 12 To 21 Kw Heater For Commercial And Large Saunas

CORE Pro range at interbad 2026

CORE Pro at interbad 2026

Four outputs from 12 to 21 kW, a Duo setup for up to 42 kW, and a service drawer for element access without removing the stones.

TARTU, ESTONIA, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tartu, Estonia, 07 October 2026. HUUM, the Estonian premium sauna heater manufacturer, will present CORE Pro at interbad 2026 in Stuttgart, 6 to 8 October.

CORE Pro is an electric heater range for commercial and large private saunas. It comes in four outputs from 12 to 21 kW and covers sauna rooms from 10 to 35 m3. For larger spaces, two heaters can be combined in a Duo setup for a maximum output of 42 kW.

CORE Pro takes the minimal design of HUUM's CORE series to larger rooms. It is sold as a core unit. The customer finishes it with HUUM's optional wooden panels, heat-reflecting panel fixtures and top trims in black aluminium or brushed stainless steel, or builds a surround in their own design.

The second model, CORE Pro Black, is the same core unit in a finished black aluminium casing, ready to install with no further surround.

The heater holds about 60 kg of stones. An optional stone cage adds up to 30 kg more, and an optional 2 kW steamer module adds humidity to the room. A service drawer gives direct access to the heating elements, so they can be inspected or replaced without taking out the stones.

CORE Pro Black is a single-heater solution and does not support the Duo setup. Installations that use the steamer module need the separate CORE Pro Black Combi casing; the standard black casing does not include the steamer. An optional safety railing is also available.

"Spas, hotels and public saunas need heaters that run long hours and are quick to service. CORE Pro keeps the look of our CORE series and adds the output and the service access those rooms need," says Mihkel Ilp, CEO of HUUM.

CORE Pro and CORE Pro Black will be on display at the HUUM stand, 1C32, at interbad 2026. The heaters will be available first in the European market through HUUM's importers and resellers from the second quarter of 2027. More details will be available soon at

About HUUM

HUUM is a pioneering Estonian company dedicated to producing high-quality sauna heaters that merge exquisite design, gentle steam, and smart technology, driven by a deep love for the sauna and a thirst for innovation. More at /about-us/

Media contact

Andrus Kiisküla, CMO, HUUM...

Andrus Kiisküla

Huum OÜ

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HUUM launches CORE Pro, a 12 to 21 kW heater for commercial and large saunas News Provided By Huum OÜ October 07, 2026, 09:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Manufacturing, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry



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