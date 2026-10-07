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WHO Warns of "Devastating Toll" as Yemen Deaths Near 1,000
(MENAFN) The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) sounded the alarm over Yemen's worsening war, warning that the escalation is exacting a "devastating toll" on civilians.
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus laid out the human cost in a post on X: "The escalating conflict in Yemen is taking a devastating toll. Nearly 1000 people have been killed, more than 4200 injured and almost 198,000 displaced since the latest escalation, amid outbreaks of cholera and measles," Tedros said.
Surging needs have pushed the agency's immediate funding requirement from $9 million to $31 million, more than triple the earlier figure, he said.
He closed with a direct appeal to the international community. "We urgently call on donors to step up. Lives depend on humanitarian and health aid," Tedros added.
Yemen has been mired in war since September 2014, when the Houthis took control of the capital, Sanaa, and several provinces. A Saudi-led coalition intervened in March 2015 to back the internationally recognized government.
Fighting between government forces and the Houthis flared again in July, the fiercest clashes since a UN-brokered truce began in April 2022 and brought a stretch of relative calm.
The violence escalated further in September, when the Houthis captured key areas of Al-Hudaydah and Taiz provinces. Among them were the strategic city of Mokha and Mayyun Island, which overlooks the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus laid out the human cost in a post on X: "The escalating conflict in Yemen is taking a devastating toll. Nearly 1000 people have been killed, more than 4200 injured and almost 198,000 displaced since the latest escalation, amid outbreaks of cholera and measles," Tedros said.
Surging needs have pushed the agency's immediate funding requirement from $9 million to $31 million, more than triple the earlier figure, he said.
He closed with a direct appeal to the international community. "We urgently call on donors to step up. Lives depend on humanitarian and health aid," Tedros added.
Yemen has been mired in war since September 2014, when the Houthis took control of the capital, Sanaa, and several provinces. A Saudi-led coalition intervened in March 2015 to back the internationally recognized government.
Fighting between government forces and the Houthis flared again in July, the fiercest clashes since a UN-brokered truce began in April 2022 and brought a stretch of relative calm.
The violence escalated further in September, when the Houthis captured key areas of Al-Hudaydah and Taiz provinces. Among them were the strategic city of Mokha and Mayyun Island, which overlooks the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.
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