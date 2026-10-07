'Seva Sankalp Bike Yatra' From Gujarat Reaches Varanasi Participants Perform 'Jalabhishek' At Kashi Temple

MENAFN - IANS) Varanasi, Oct 7 (IANS) The 'Seva Sankalp bike yatra', a mega pan-India motorcycle expedition organised by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) to mark 25 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public service, culminated in Varanasi on Wednesday.

Hundreds of bike riders began the journey from Gujarat's Vadnagar, PM Modi's birthplace, on September 17, and after traversing through various states, reached Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, the Prime Minister's parliamentary constituency, as part of mega celebrations for his public as well as political journey of 25 years.

Participants of the 'Seva Sankalp Bike Yatra' who reached Varanasi from Gujarat were given a warm traditional welcome by the BJP's youth wing and locals. The volunteers, who undertook a month-long bike rally to mark the completion of 25 years of 'seva' by PM Modi, collected water from rivers along the route, and performed 'jalabhishek' at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple and wished for his long life.

Vicky, General Secretary of the BJP Yuva Morcha (Varanasi), told IANS, "We extend our heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the country's most successful Prime Minister and the world's most powerful leader on completing 25 years of public service. We pray to Baba Vishwanath that his dream of transforming India into a developed nation is realised."

Akshay, another participant in the bike rally, said, "We set out from Gujarat on the 17th. Our journey began at the Hatkeshwar Temple, the birthplace of PM Modi. Over 20 days, we traversed Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh. We spent four days travelling within Gujarat, making it a 25-day journey, in total. This rally provided us with an opportunity to learn a great deal and meet people. The BJP government's schemes have reached people in every state."

Another young participant said, "During the Seva Sankalp Yatra, we visited villages, conducted cleanliness drives, planted saplings, and informed people about government schemes. We received a wonderful welcome in Kashi."

Abhishek Pandya earlier said, "We reached Varanasi after riding our bikes for 20 days. We received so much love in every state and district that it never felt like we were away from home. We found good arrangements for food and accommodation along the way. We have brought water from the rivers we encountered in a kalash (ceremonial vessel), which we will offer at the Kashi Vishwanath Dham."