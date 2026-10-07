Suresh Raina Hails 'Thoroughly Deserved' Comeback Of Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Raina Celebrates Pacer's Return

Former India batter Suresh Raina celebrated seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar's return to the Indian T20I side after four years, praising the pacer's discipline, hard work and resilience.

Raina described the comeback as thoroughly deserved, highlighting Bhuvneshwar's journey from Uttar Pradesh to the IPL and back to the national team as an inspiring example of perseverance and a reminder that sustained hard work eventually earns its reward.

Bhuvneshwar's India career had been on hold since the 2022 T20 World Cup semi-final against England in Adelaide. Nearly four years later, the 36-year-old has earned a long-awaited recall to the national side after impressing with a string of consistent performances in the IPL.

'Hard Work Always Finds Its Way Back'

“Welcome back, Bhuvi! So happy to see one of India's finest and most skilful bowlers getting his recognition again. The discipline, hard work and resilience he has shown over the years is truly inspiring. From Uttar Pradesh to the IPL, and now back in the Indian T20 side, this comeback is thoroughly deserved. Keep inspiring, @BhuviOfficial. Your journey is a reminder that hard work always finds its way back,” Raina wrote in an X post.

Welcome back, Bhuvi! So happy to see one of India's finest and most skillful bowlers getting his recognition again. The discipline, hard work and resilience he has shown over the years is truly inspiring. From Uttar Pradesh to the IPL, and now back in the Indian T20 side - this comeback is thoroughly deserved. Keep inspiring, @BhuviOfficial Your journey is a reminder that hard work always finds its way back. - Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) October 7, 2026

Upcoming Tour and India Squad

The 36-year-old last represented India in 2022. Kumar has played 229 matches across formats, claiming 294 wickets at an impressive average of 29.50, including seven five-wicket hauls.

The tour starts with five T20Is from October 22 onwards. Five ODIs and two Test matches will follow.

India's T20I Squad: Shreyas Iyer [C], Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson [WK], Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan [WK], Tilak Varma [VC], Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav. (ANI)

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