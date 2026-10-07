RBI Rate Hike Explained: Deloitte Economist On MPC Move, Bond Yields, Inflation & Real Estate

Deloitte Chief Economist Dr. Rumki Majumdar explains the RBI's rate hike and calibrated tightening approach, along with the outlook for future MPC decisions and bond yields. She also discusses food inflation, consumer spending and the potential impact of higher rates on the auto and real estate sectors.

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