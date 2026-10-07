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Israeli Forces Seize Man After Shooting Him in Syria Raid
(MENAFN) Israeli troops stormed a town in southern Syria on Wednesday, detaining a young man they had shot in the foot, according to Syria's state-run news agency.
Forces pushed into Jabata al-Khashab, in the northern countryside of Quneitra, and took the man into custody after wounding him with gunfire, the news agency said.
Details on what prompted the operation, and on the detainee's medical condition, had not emerged by the time of publication.
The incident follows another deadly episode just two days earlier, when the Israeli army killed a man in southern Syria. The army said he had tried to enter a military post in a "security area."
Israel has intensified its military footprint in Syria since the collapse of Bashar al-Assad's regime on Dec. 8, 2024. Its troops have moved into the demilitarized buffer zone in the occupied Golan Heights, along with nearby positions.
Damascus has called on Israel to pull out of the territory it holds, and has reaffirmed its adherence to the 1974 disengagement agreement. Israel maintains that security concerns are behind its actions.
Forces pushed into Jabata al-Khashab, in the northern countryside of Quneitra, and took the man into custody after wounding him with gunfire, the news agency said.
Details on what prompted the operation, and on the detainee's medical condition, had not emerged by the time of publication.
The incident follows another deadly episode just two days earlier, when the Israeli army killed a man in southern Syria. The army said he had tried to enter a military post in a "security area."
Israel has intensified its military footprint in Syria since the collapse of Bashar al-Assad's regime on Dec. 8, 2024. Its troops have moved into the demilitarized buffer zone in the occupied Golan Heights, along with nearby positions.
Damascus has called on Israel to pull out of the territory it holds, and has reaffirmed its adherence to the 1974 disengagement agreement. Israel maintains that security concerns are behind its actions.
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