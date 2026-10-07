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Iran Warns US, Israel of Stronger Response to New Attack
(MENAFN) Iran warned Tuesday that any renewed attack by the US or Israel would trigger a stronger response, saying it has already prepared potential targets for retaliation and substantially expanded its military production capabilities.
Defense Ministry spokesman Reza Talaei-Nik said another attack would be met with a “decisive response” and would cause greater losses for Iran’s adversaries.
Asked about a possible attack on Kuh-e Kolang, also known as Pickaxe Mountain, Talaei-Nik said Iran’s armed forces had already identified and prepared targets that could be hit in response to renewed aggression.
He said the military had received advanced weapons and technologies, including improved missile and drone systems, upgraded air defenses, and enhanced naval, ground and air capabilities.
Talaei-Nik reiterated that potential targets for retaliation had already been selected and prepared in case Iran faced another attack.
He said the armed forces had been supplied with “more advanced missile and drone technologies,” alongside upgraded air defense systems and enhanced naval and ground capabilities.
The spokesman also said Iran’s manufacturing capacity for weapons, military equipment and ammunition has risen 2.5-fold compared with its level before the war that began on Feb. 28.
Defense Ministry spokesman Reza Talaei-Nik said another attack would be met with a “decisive response” and would cause greater losses for Iran’s adversaries.
Asked about a possible attack on Kuh-e Kolang, also known as Pickaxe Mountain, Talaei-Nik said Iran’s armed forces had already identified and prepared targets that could be hit in response to renewed aggression.
He said the military had received advanced weapons and technologies, including improved missile and drone systems, upgraded air defenses, and enhanced naval, ground and air capabilities.
Talaei-Nik reiterated that potential targets for retaliation had already been selected and prepared in case Iran faced another attack.
He said the armed forces had been supplied with “more advanced missile and drone technologies,” alongside upgraded air defense systems and enhanced naval and ground capabilities.
The spokesman also said Iran’s manufacturing capacity for weapons, military equipment and ammunition has risen 2.5-fold compared with its level before the war that began on Feb. 28.
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