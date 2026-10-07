146 Riders From 21 Countries Register For ISRL Season 3

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) The Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) has received registrations from 146 riders representing 21 countries for its third season, with a strong international field set to compete alongside India's leading Supercross talent.

The franchise-based Supercross league has seen participation from riders across four categories, including the newly introduced 250cc Indian Futures category, which is aimed at providing a dedicated pathway for domestic riders.

India has recorded 30 registrations across the newly introduced 250cc – Group 'A' Foreign Bikes only - Indian Futures category as well as the 250cc India Asia Mix category.

France leads the international participation with 32 registrations, followed by Australia with 20 and the United States with 18. Riders from Indonesia, Thailand, Germany, Spain, Switzerland, Italy, Japan, Canada, South Africa, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka and Mongolia have also registered.

The field includes 40 riders in the 450cc International category, 54 in the 250cc International category and 26 in the 250cc India Asia Mix category.

The 450cc International category features several established names, including Season 2 champion Matt Moss, Jordi Tixier, John Short, Anthony Bourdon, Gregory Aranda, Ryan Breece, Luke Clout and Anthony Rodriguez.

The 250cc International category will feature Reid Taylor, Calvin Fonvieille, Justin Rodbell and Nico Koch, while the India Asia Mix category includes Witsarut Salangam, Thanarat Penjan, Athison Ruadreo, Nakami Vidi Makarim, Ben Hallgren and Muhammad Athar Alghifari.

India's challenge will include accomplished riders such as Rugved Barguje, Prajwal Vishwanath, Shlok Ghorpade and Ikshan Shanbhag.

“The significance of this year's registrations extends beyond the number of riders or countries represented. When accomplished riders from established Supercross markets keep choosing to race in India, it signals growing confidence in our sporting standards and where the ecosystem is headed,” said Eeshan Lokhande, Co-Founder and Director, ISRL.

“Additionally, the Indian Futures category is central to our vision of a structured pathway for Indian riders, and the response there has been just as encouraging. As the league grows, our focus remains on building a professional ecosystem that attracts world-class talent and gives Indian riders the platform to realise their potential,” he added.

Moss, who won the ISRL championship in Season 2, said he remains motivated to compete for another title.

“Winning back-to-back ISRL championships has been incredible. Every season the level rises, the competition gets deeper, and you must earn every result,” said Moss.

“The fans in India have embraced Supercross in a huge way, and the atmosphere they create pushes every rider to perform at their best. After two successful seasons, I am still hungry to compete and fully focused on chasing another championship in Season 3,” he added.

With registrations now closed, the league will move towards its rider auction, where franchises will pick their squads from the final pool of registered competitors.

The auction will determine the team compositions for Season 3 as preparations gather pace for the opening round.