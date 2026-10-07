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Spain Temporarily Lifts Arrest Warrant for Puigdemont
(MENAFN) Spain’s Supreme Court on Tuesday temporarily withdrew an arrest warrant for Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont, potentially allowing him to return to the country nearly nine years after leaving following the region’s failed independence bid.
Judge Pablo Llarena ordered the immediate suspension of domestic arrest warrants targeting Puigdemont as well as former Catalan ministers Antoni Comin and Lluis Puig.
The decision came after Spain’s Constitutional Court upheld an appeal filed by former Catalan minister Dolors Bassa over the rejection of an amnesty law in connection with her embezzlement conviction.
With the full Constitutional Court ruling not yet published, Llarena said similarities between Bassa’s case and those involving the three other Catalan figures warranted withdrawing the warrants while he assessed the consequences of the ruling.
The judge also warned that maintaining the warrants during this period could result in an arrest that might subsequently be determined to have lacked legal justification.
Puigdemont headed Catalonia’s regional government during the 2017 independence referendum and the subsequent unilateral declaration of independence. He left Spain for Belgium in October of that year to avoid prosecution.
He has remained outside the country since then, although he made a brief return to Barcelona in August 2024 to speak to supporters before leaving again without being detained.
Judge Pablo Llarena ordered the immediate suspension of domestic arrest warrants targeting Puigdemont as well as former Catalan ministers Antoni Comin and Lluis Puig.
The decision came after Spain’s Constitutional Court upheld an appeal filed by former Catalan minister Dolors Bassa over the rejection of an amnesty law in connection with her embezzlement conviction.
With the full Constitutional Court ruling not yet published, Llarena said similarities between Bassa’s case and those involving the three other Catalan figures warranted withdrawing the warrants while he assessed the consequences of the ruling.
The judge also warned that maintaining the warrants during this period could result in an arrest that might subsequently be determined to have lacked legal justification.
Puigdemont headed Catalonia’s regional government during the 2017 independence referendum and the subsequent unilateral declaration of independence. He left Spain for Belgium in October of that year to avoid prosecution.
He has remained outside the country since then, although he made a brief return to Barcelona in August 2024 to speak to supporters before leaving again without being detained.
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