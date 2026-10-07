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Versailles Palace Closes Amid Widespread Power Outage
(MENAFN) The Palace of Versailles closed to visitors Tuesday after a major power outage disrupted electricity supplies across France’s Yvelines department, while its gardens continued to welcome visitors free of charge.
“Due to a power outage in the Yvelines department, the Palace of Versailles is closing its doors to the public. The Gardens remain open, free of charge," the palace said.
It later confirmed that the Trianon estate was still accessible, stating: "The Domaine de Trianon, including the Sofia Coppola exhibition, remains open.”
The outage affected Versailles and nearby areas, with more than 30,000 electricity customers initially left without power, according to local authorities.
“Currently, more than 30,000 customers are without electricity. Technical teams are on site and investigating the outage,” the authorities said.
Repair work subsequently restored electricity to a large number of affected customers. A later update said about 4,600 customers remained without power in Versailles, while another 2,200 were still affected in Velizy.
“Operations are continuing to restore the situation,” the authorities said.
“Due to a power outage in the Yvelines department, the Palace of Versailles is closing its doors to the public. The Gardens remain open, free of charge," the palace said.
It later confirmed that the Trianon estate was still accessible, stating: "The Domaine de Trianon, including the Sofia Coppola exhibition, remains open.”
The outage affected Versailles and nearby areas, with more than 30,000 electricity customers initially left without power, according to local authorities.
“Currently, more than 30,000 customers are without electricity. Technical teams are on site and investigating the outage,” the authorities said.
Repair work subsequently restored electricity to a large number of affected customers. A later update said about 4,600 customers remained without power in Versailles, while another 2,200 were still affected in Velizy.
“Operations are continuing to restore the situation,” the authorities said.
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