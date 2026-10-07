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Rubio Calls on Russia to Share Details Over Plague Lab Incident

Rubio Calls on Russia to Share Details Over Plague Lab Incident


2026-10-07 05:42:37
(MENAFN) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called on Russia Tuesday to provide greater transparency and detailed information to the international community following a fatal incident at a biological research facility in Siberia.

“I think it’s incumbent upon Russia to obviously share more information with the world,” Rubio told reporters during a joint news conference with Icelandic Foreign Minister Thorgerdur Katrin Gunnarsdottir in Reykjavik. “That’s what they should do. That’s what we hope they will do.”

Rubio said any infection reported inside a specialized laboratory naturally raises concerns, particularly in light of the experience of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the same time, he warned against making unsupported assumptions about the possibility that the pathogen had been deliberately modified. Speculating without sufficient evidence would be “reckless,” he said, noting that US authorities could not yet establish whether the incident was an isolated event or indicated a wider situation.

He added that several US and international agencies were monitoring the developments “hour by hour” so that partner governments could take appropriate action once confirmed information emerged.

The comments came after reports that a 28-year-old female researcher working at the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Research Institute died after developing “pneumonia of unknown etiology.”

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