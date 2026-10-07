403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Rubio Says Iceland Holds Key Role in Arctic Security
(MENAFN) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Tuesday that Iceland’s strategic position in the High North makes it a central part of regional defense planning as security concerns continue to increase.
"The location of this country between the United States and Europe and the High North means that it sits at the ... center of many of the questions surrounding the security and defense of our shared region," Rubio told reporters during a joint appearance with Icelandic Foreign Minister Thorgerdur Katrin Gunnarsdottir in Reykjavik.
He warned that “today, those threats are growing, which is why this focus on the Arctic in general and Iceland in particular is so critical.”
Rubio highlighted growing geopolitical competition in the Arctic, saying that "potential adversaries and real competitors," as well as related commercial interests, are operating in ways that challenge allied interests.
He also said military deterrence remains “the best prevention of violence and the best preventer of war.”
When asked about the possibility of expanding the US military presence in Iceland, Rubio said Washington "would never do anything without cooperating" with Iceland, adding that "there's a willingness to do more together."
"The location of this country between the United States and Europe and the High North means that it sits at the ... center of many of the questions surrounding the security and defense of our shared region," Rubio told reporters during a joint appearance with Icelandic Foreign Minister Thorgerdur Katrin Gunnarsdottir in Reykjavik.
He warned that “today, those threats are growing, which is why this focus on the Arctic in general and Iceland in particular is so critical.”
Rubio highlighted growing geopolitical competition in the Arctic, saying that "potential adversaries and real competitors," as well as related commercial interests, are operating in ways that challenge allied interests.
He also said military deterrence remains “the best prevention of violence and the best preventer of war.”
When asked about the possibility of expanding the US military presence in Iceland, Rubio said Washington "would never do anything without cooperating" with Iceland, adding that "there's a willingness to do more together."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment