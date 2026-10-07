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DOJ Orders Staff to Say 'Super Intelligence' Instead of AI
(MENAFN) The US Justice Department has ordered its personnel to drop the term artificial intelligence in favor of "super intelligence" in all official communications and court documents, Bloomberg Law reported Tuesday.
Acting Deputy Attorney General Trent McCotter set out the reasoning in an internal memorandum sent to department staff.
"Terminology used by the Federal Government should reflect the transformative capabilities of extraordinary technologies being pioneered by American innovators," McCotter wrote.
The guidance carries out a Sept. 29 executive order signed by US President Donald Trump. Titled "Inaugurating the Era of Super Intelligence," the order requires federal departments to adopt the new nomenclature "to the maximum extent permitted by law" in their official functions.
Under the policy, which extends to attorney filings, staff must use "super intelligence" or the abbreviation "SI" in legal filings when appropriate.
The directive changes terminology inside the US government only. It is not a global redefinition of artificial intelligence.
Trump had previously ordered the same shift across federal websites, policy reports and communications, arguing that the word "artificial" makes technological systems sound fake.
Acting Deputy Attorney General Trent McCotter set out the reasoning in an internal memorandum sent to department staff.
"Terminology used by the Federal Government should reflect the transformative capabilities of extraordinary technologies being pioneered by American innovators," McCotter wrote.
The guidance carries out a Sept. 29 executive order signed by US President Donald Trump. Titled "Inaugurating the Era of Super Intelligence," the order requires federal departments to adopt the new nomenclature "to the maximum extent permitted by law" in their official functions.
Under the policy, which extends to attorney filings, staff must use "super intelligence" or the abbreviation "SI" in legal filings when appropriate.
The directive changes terminology inside the US government only. It is not a global redefinition of artificial intelligence.
Trump had previously ordered the same shift across federal websites, policy reports and communications, arguing that the word "artificial" makes technological systems sound fake.
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