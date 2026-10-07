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Messi Bids Emotional Farewell as Argentina Crush Benin 3-0
(MENAFN) Lionel Messi called wearing Argentina's shirt “the best thing that happened” in his life as he said goodbye to the national team on Tuesday, scoring in his last international appearance before a sold-out Monumental Stadium.
The 39-year-old addressed the crowd after Argentina beat Benin 3-0 in a friendly. Visibly overcome, he looked back on more than 20 years in the national colors.
“It is very difficult to say anything today. There are so many emotions. The first thing I think about is my father,” Messi said as he began.
He thanked the fans who stayed with him through years of heartbreak, before he finally guided Argentina to Copa America and World Cup titles.
“I have nothing left to do but say thank you,” he said. “Even in the worst moments, I never stopped fighting, working or giving my all.”
“Playing for the Argentina national team is the most beautiful thing that can happen to you. It was the best thing that happened to me in my life.”
Messi also paid tribute to the teammates who shared the journey with him, saying each had given everything for the shirt.
“We are an extraordinary group, and that is why we achieved everything we achieved,” he said.
Messi rejects talk of World Cup controversy
Turning to Argentina's loss to Spain in the 2026 World Cup final, Messi pushed back on suggestions that anything improper had taken place at the tournament.
“The last World Cup was already more than I could have hoped to experience. We had the dream of becoming world champions again. RWe came very close. Nothing strange happened, despite what people are saying,” he said.
He said the semifinal against England had drained the squad physically and emotionally, but insisted his teammates had left everything on the pitch.
The forward said leaving the national team would be deeply painful, though he would now cheer Argentina on from the stands.
“I am saying goodbye to the national team. I am going to miss you, and I am going to miss it, but now it is my turn to be on the other side,” he said.
Messi urged fans to rally behind the next generation, cautioning that periods of change can bring hard moments and fresh criticism.
“There will be people who speak badly about the national team, and we have to defend it,” he said. “Always stay united.”
Messi made his senior debut for Argentina against Hungary in Budapest in August 2005. He signed off with a goal on Tuesday, as second-half strikes from Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Paz and Messi sealed the win over Benin.
The 39-year-old addressed the crowd after Argentina beat Benin 3-0 in a friendly. Visibly overcome, he looked back on more than 20 years in the national colors.
“It is very difficult to say anything today. There are so many emotions. The first thing I think about is my father,” Messi said as he began.
He thanked the fans who stayed with him through years of heartbreak, before he finally guided Argentina to Copa America and World Cup titles.
“I have nothing left to do but say thank you,” he said. “Even in the worst moments, I never stopped fighting, working or giving my all.”
“Playing for the Argentina national team is the most beautiful thing that can happen to you. It was the best thing that happened to me in my life.”
Messi also paid tribute to the teammates who shared the journey with him, saying each had given everything for the shirt.
“We are an extraordinary group, and that is why we achieved everything we achieved,” he said.
Messi rejects talk of World Cup controversy
Turning to Argentina's loss to Spain in the 2026 World Cup final, Messi pushed back on suggestions that anything improper had taken place at the tournament.
“The last World Cup was already more than I could have hoped to experience. We had the dream of becoming world champions again. RWe came very close. Nothing strange happened, despite what people are saying,” he said.
He said the semifinal against England had drained the squad physically and emotionally, but insisted his teammates had left everything on the pitch.
The forward said leaving the national team would be deeply painful, though he would now cheer Argentina on from the stands.
“I am saying goodbye to the national team. I am going to miss you, and I am going to miss it, but now it is my turn to be on the other side,” he said.
Messi urged fans to rally behind the next generation, cautioning that periods of change can bring hard moments and fresh criticism.
“There will be people who speak badly about the national team, and we have to defend it,” he said. “Always stay united.”
Messi made his senior debut for Argentina against Hungary in Budapest in August 2005. He signed off with a goal on Tuesday, as second-half strikes from Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Paz and Messi sealed the win over Benin.
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