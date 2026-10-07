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Russia Warns Lithuania Nuclear Move Could Escalate Tensions
(MENAFN) The Kremlin warned Tuesday that establishing a NATO military base or deploying nuclear weapons in Lithuania would be viewed by Moscow as an escalation of tensions.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made the remarks while commenting on a decision by Lithuania’s parliament to advance a constitutional amendment that would lift the country’s prohibition on stationing nuclear weapons on its territory.
Peskov said the proposed measures cannot be regarded as “anything other than a step toward escalating tensions.”
“Neither of these moves will contribute to stability and predictability on the European continent. On the contrary – and to our regret – they will mark yet another significant escalation of tensions,” Peskov said.
He warned that Russia would consequently be forced to take “all necessary measures to guarantee its own security.”
The comments followed a vote in Lithuania’s parliament, the Seimas, to move forward with the constitutional amendment concerning the deployment of nuclear weapons.
The proposal cleared its first reading with 106 lawmakers voting in favor. A final vote on the amendment is scheduled for Jan. 12.
A separate parliamentary vote held late last month also backed the proposal, with 99 lawmakers voting for it, 13 against and five abstaining.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made the remarks while commenting on a decision by Lithuania’s parliament to advance a constitutional amendment that would lift the country’s prohibition on stationing nuclear weapons on its territory.
Peskov said the proposed measures cannot be regarded as “anything other than a step toward escalating tensions.”
“Neither of these moves will contribute to stability and predictability on the European continent. On the contrary – and to our regret – they will mark yet another significant escalation of tensions,” Peskov said.
He warned that Russia would consequently be forced to take “all necessary measures to guarantee its own security.”
The comments followed a vote in Lithuania’s parliament, the Seimas, to move forward with the constitutional amendment concerning the deployment of nuclear weapons.
The proposal cleared its first reading with 106 lawmakers voting in favor. A final vote on the amendment is scheduled for Jan. 12.
A separate parliamentary vote held late last month also backed the proposal, with 99 lawmakers voting for it, 13 against and five abstaining.
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