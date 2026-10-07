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Syria, Saudi Arabia Advance Reconstruction, Investment Talks
(MENAFN) Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held talks in Riyadh on Tuesday, focusing on Syria’s reconstruction efforts and opportunities to attract Saudi investment.
During the meeting, Sharaa invited the Saudi crown prince to make an official visit to Syria.
The discussions covered bilateral relations and ways to expand cooperation between the two countries in areas of shared interest.
The Syrian presidency said Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani also participated in the meeting.
Further discussions addressed efforts to strengthen ties across multiple sectors, with particular attention to political, diplomatic and economic cooperation.
The two sides also examined strategic plans for the next stages of Syria’s reconstruction, including the restoration of infrastructure and essential facilities damaged during the country’s war.
The talks also highlighted the potential for increased Saudi involvement in Syria’s reconstruction and investment projects as the two countries seek to deepen their bilateral partnership.
During the meeting, Sharaa invited the Saudi crown prince to make an official visit to Syria.
The discussions covered bilateral relations and ways to expand cooperation between the two countries in areas of shared interest.
The Syrian presidency said Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani also participated in the meeting.
Further discussions addressed efforts to strengthen ties across multiple sectors, with particular attention to political, diplomatic and economic cooperation.
The two sides also examined strategic plans for the next stages of Syria’s reconstruction, including the restoration of infrastructure and essential facilities damaged during the country’s war.
The talks also highlighted the potential for increased Saudi involvement in Syria’s reconstruction and investment projects as the two countries seek to deepen their bilateral partnership.
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