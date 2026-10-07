Genius Logix Partners With Pipedrive To Bring Smarter CRM To B2B Teams

Genius Logix is now a Pipedrive Authorized Partner.

Genius Logix is an Official Reseller Partner of Pipedrive, helping B2B teams implement and integrate their CRM.

Genius Logix, a vendor-neutral AI-cloud & software partner, joins Pipedrive's partner network to help B2B businesses implement, integrate, and scale their CRM.

- Aabid Hussain, CEO of Genius Logix.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Genius Logix, a global AI-cloud, software development, and digital growth partner, today announced its partnership with Pipedrive, the sales CRM platform. The partnership expands Genius Logix's ability to help B2B enterprises implement, customize, and integrate their CRM as part of a connected, modern technology stack.

For many growing businesses, the CRM is where the problem starts. Sales teams track deals in one tool while finance, operations, and customer data sit in others. Pipelines go out of date, reporting turns into manual work, and leadership can't see the full customer picture. Genius Logix helps close that gap by treating the CRM as one part of a connected system rather than a standalone tool.

Through the partnership, Genius Logix will support clients across the full CRM lifecycle:

Implementation and configuration: setting up Pipedrive around each client's real sales process, including pipelines, stages, automations, and reporting.

Integration: connecting Pipedrive to ERP, finance, marketing, and operations systems so data moves without manual re-entry.

Data migration: moving contacts, deals, and history from existing systems with minimal disruption to the sales team.

Ongoing optimization: keeping the CRM aligned with the business as teams, products, and markets change.

The announcement builds on Genius Logix's vendor-neutral approach. The company works across AWS, Azure, and GCP and is a partner of Odoo, among others. That lets it recommend and integrate the tools that fit each client rather than steer them toward a single vendor. Pipedrive adds a CRM option for sales-led B2B teams in industries including healthcare, logistics and supply chain, fintech, B2B ecommerce, warehousing, manufacturing, and real estate.

About Genius Logix

Founded in 2023, Genius Logix helps global businesses modernize their infrastructure and scale digital growth without being locked into a single cloud vendor. The company delivers AI-native cloud advisory and architecture, cloud migration and modernization, custom software and ERP integration, managed operations, security and resilience, web design and development, and digital growth marketing across AWS, Azure, GCP, and on-premise environments. Learn more at .

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Genius Logix Partners with Pipedrive to Bring Smarter CRM to B2B Teams News Provided By Genius Logix October 07, 2026, 09:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Real Estate & Property Management



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