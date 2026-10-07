Visionary Investment Holding Established In DIFC With US$550 Million UAE Real Estate Investment Plan For 20262027

Giorgio Torelli, Financial and real estate professional based in Dubai

The newly established DIFC company plans UAE property investments for 2026–2027, allocating 10% of profits to sports donations and sponsorships.

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Visionary Investment Holding Established in DIFC with US$550 Million UAE Real Estate Investment Plan for 2026–2027Dubai, UAE - Visionary Investment Holding has been established in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) to pursue a three-year real estate investment programme in the United Arab Emirates covering 2026–2028. Visionary Asset Capital, which has been operating in England since January 2024, holds an equity stake in the new company.The programme envisages investments of US$50 million in 2026 and a further US$500 million in 2027, bringing total planned deployment over the first two years to US$550 million. According to the company, funding comprises US$50 million in fully paid-up share capital and US$500 million in binding capital commitments signed by investors to fund the programme across 2026 and 2027. These commitments are contractual obligations to provide capital and should not be interpreted as funds already fully paid in.The investment amount for 2028 will be determined at a later stage, as negotiations for additional financing are ongoing.Giorgio Torelli will serve as Chief Executive Officer and General Manager of Visionary Investment Holding, overseeing the company's growth and the implementation of its investment programme. The company will focus on identifying and developing real estate opportunities across the UAE.The establishment of Visionary Investment Holding builds on the activities of its shareholder, Visionary Asset Capital. According to information supplied by Visionary Asset Capital, its real estate activities in 2025 involved projects with an aggregate value of approximately US$87 million. This figure represents the total value of the underlying projects, rather than the amount of capital invested.Visionary Asset Capital reports a gross return of 23% realised in 2025 on the capital invested by the European investors involved across those projects. The investment gains have already been distributed to investors. These results relate to Visionary Asset Capital's previous activities, rather than those of the newly established Visionary Investment Holding. Past performance does not guarantee future results.Alongside its investment programme, Visionary Investment Holding will allocate 10% of the annual net profits from its real estate operations, after costs and taxes, to supporting sport through donations and sponsorships. The initiative will support football and other sporting disciplines in the UAE and internationally, helping associations and projects that face difficulties funding their ongoing activities.Through this commitment, the company aims to help sustain sporting participation and preserve the educational and social contribution of sports organisations to their local communities.About Visionary Investment HoldingVisionary Investment Holding is a newly established company in the Dubai International Financial Centre focused on real estate investment opportunities in the United Arab Emirates. Its investment programme covers 2026–2028. Visionary Asset Capital, which has operated in England since January 2024, holds an equity stake in the company. Visionary Investment Holding is led by Giorgio Torelli as Chief Executive Officer and General Manager.

Giorgio Torelli

Visionary Investment Holding

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Visionary Investment Holding Established in DIFC with US$550 Million UAE Real Estate Investment Plan for 2026–2027 News Provided By Visionary Investment holding October 07, 2026, 09:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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