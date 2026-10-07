Mamata's 2021 'Khela Hobe' Leg Injury Returns To Bengal Politics, Now Over Medical Records

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) Amidst the ongoing war of attrition between West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and his predecessor Mamata Banerjee, a 2021 image has emerged that has spawned several memes, including an illustration with the slogan of“Khela Hobe” (let the games begin).

“Break a leg” may have a different meaning in the English language, but Mamata campaigning on a wheelchair, left foot in cast; or a poster depicting a plastered leg, visible under the hem of a white saree, on a football, with“Khela Hobe” written in bold did prove the idiom true in context of the overall 2021 Assembly election result.

Though the Nandigram seat proved otherwise for the Trinamool Congress founder, where she had rushed to prove a point to Suvendu, she lost the poll contest by less than 2,000 votes to her once close aide.

Suvendu's recent claim implying that the cast was a hoax has ignited controversy, with a leg injury marching back onto West Bengal's political centre stage with medical records, legal notices, and uncomfortable questions about patient confidentiality following.

The incident dates back to March 2021, when the then Chief Minister sustained an injury to her left leg while campaigning in Nandigram. She subsequently campaigned in a wheelchair with her leg in a cast. The visual became one of the defining images of that election.

Even at that time, the campaign triggered fierce political debate, with her supporters raising it as evidence of a“dangerous attack” on a political leader and critics questioning the narrative.

The latter pointed out that it was due to the impact of an open door hitting her after rebounding off a pole. Through this, her image of campaigning from a wheelchair became politically potent and remained embedded in Bengal's electoral folklore.

Five years later, the argument has taken a turn from political theatre to medical ethics and concealment of truth.

Suggesting that the episode needed investigation, CM Suvendu has now publicly referred to medical documents relating to Mamata's 2021 treatment and alleged that the records showed no evidence of fracture or dislocation.

Mamata has responded by sending a legal notice to the hospital and officials connected with her treatment, demanding to know how confidential medical records allegedly found their way into the public domain.

The notice questioned under what legal authority such records were disclosed and whether any court order or other lawful process had permitted their release.

While the question remains whether a fracture did occur, it has also started a debate over whether a patient's medical records, particularly those of a public figure, can be circulated or discussed publicly without consent.

Though her critics allege a possible attempt at“cover-up” behind the argument on patient privacy and data protection, Mamata camp contends that public disclosure of records cannot be justified.

The resulting debate has put the hospital, where Mamata was said to have undergone treatment before being wheeled out in 2021, in a precarious position. While the hospital's role then was seen as treating an injured patient, in 2026, it is being asked whether it adequately guarded sensitive medical information connected to that same patient.

The focus has thus shifted from broken bones to broken firewalls, from wheelchairs to paperwork.

On the one hand, the controversy stands as classic Bengal politics involving drama, rivalry, and fierce contest.

On another, it touches a genuine public-policy concern about who gets access to medical information and under what circumstances. For now, the argument shows little sign of healing. What began as a disputed campaign injury has evolved into a debate about confidentiality, data protection, and institutional responsibility.

The image of an injured leg that once dominated elections has now inspired this debate about hospital records. In the state's endlessly inventive political ecosystem, it appears that even an old injury cannot retire quietly. About five years after the cast came off, the paperwork is still very much on crutches.