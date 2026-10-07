Let Them File Thousands Of Firs, Who's Bothered About It: K.C. Venugopal

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) Congress MP K.C. Venugopal on Wednesday dismissed the FIRs registered against Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi over protest, saying the party was not afraid of such cases and would continue its fight to protect democracy.

“Let them file thousands of FIRs. Who is bothered about it? Let them do it. We are very much proud that we are fighting to retain the democracy of this country,” Venugopal told reporters as INDIA bloc MPs gathered for a lunch hosted by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, a day after the Opposition's protest against the Election Commission.

His remarks came after the Gandhi siblings were booked on trespassing charges for allegedly entering Akashwani Bhawan in Central Delhi during Tuesday's protest march against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

Congress MP Pawan Khera also dismissed concerns over the FIRs, saying they were a "badge of honour" for the party.

"Are we afraid of FIRs? FIRs are a badge of honour. We have to sign something, and we will sign it because the Election Commission wants everyone's signatures," Khera said.

"We are here for signing something. The ECI wants signatures from all the people. We will then send the letter," he added.

Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda said the Opposition's fight to protect democracy and the Constitution would continue.

"Look, we have come for lunch now, and we will have lunch. Our fight is continuing to save democracy and the Constitution. I have been informed that an FIR has been registered, in which our name has also been mentioned. We are not people who are afraid of FIRs. They should have understood this by now," he said.

Rajya Sabha member Kapil Sibal also criticised the Chief Election Commissioner, alleging that the Election Commission had not shown the courage to meet the Opposition leaders.

“You have seen the conduct of this Chief Election Commissioner when he gave time also... They have no courage to meet,” Sibal said.

Kharge has invited INDIA bloc MPs for lunch at Sagar Ratna on Janpath. The MPs are also expected to sign a letter seeking a meeting with CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

The meeting comes a day after Opposition MPs marched from Parliament towards the Election Commission headquarters, demanding a meeting with the election commissioners over allegations of irregularities in the electoral process.