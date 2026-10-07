Really Pity The Drama Played By Rahul Gandhi In Last One Year: Kumaraswamy

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 7 (IANS) Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy on Wednesday said he“really pitied the drama” being played by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) conducted by the Election Commission since last year, saying that the entire country was watching it.

Questioning the Congress party over its protests against the Election Commission, Kumaraswamy, while addressing the media at the JD(S) headquarters in Bengaluru, said the issue should be left to the poll panel and asked why the Congress president and the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha were involving themselves in it.

“Why is the Congress President and the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha wasting his time by raising this issue? Better to leave it to the Election Commission. Why do we have to get involved in this?” he asked.

Kumaraswamy questioned the basis of the opposition's allegations against the Election Commissioner and asked for evidence to substantiate them. He alleged that the protests were being organised based on a matter leaked to the media and were aimed at defaming the Election Commissioner and the Central government.

He further alleged that the issue was being used to divert public attention from the work of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Asked about opposition parties meeting at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's residence to discuss a letter seeking an appointment with the Election Commission, Kumaraswamy said the issue was being unnecessarily prolonged.

“They want to keep it alive. For that, they are doing all these unnecessary things,” he said.

On whether the issue was an existential matter for opposition parties, Kumaraswamy said it would not help them in their future politics or existence.

Referring to PM Modi's 25 years in public life, Kumaraswamy congratulated the Prime Minister and said he had worked continuously with a vision to develop the country and encourage other nations.

“Despite all these kinds of disturbances, he is moving very strongly for the development of the country,” he said.

On the Congress government in Karnataka continuing its protests against the Election Commission, Kumaraswamy said the state was facing several pressing issues, including drought and drinking water problems.

Kumaraswamy claimed that Siddaramaiah had contributed to the welfare of the weaker sections and alleged that the present political developments within the Congress were linked to internal issues.