Rice Price Hike: Will 1 Kg Rice Touch Rs 100 Before Diwali? Here's Why

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Rice prices in Tamil Nadu have shot up by Rs 20 to Rs 40 per kg in just a few weeks. Traders warn that some rice varieties might even touch Rs 100 before Diwali. What exactly is causing this sudden price hike?

Rice prices in Tamil Nadu have gone up continuously over the last few weeks. Reports show that some varieties cost Rs 20 to Rs 40 more per kg now. Traders have also increased the price of 25 to 30 kg rice bags by Rs 300 to Rs 600 depending on the variety.

Rice mill owners and paddy traders warn that a few rice varieties might touch Rs 100 per kg before Diwali. But buyers need to understand one thing clearly.

Not all rice varieties cost Rs 100 per kg right now. Traders warn that prices might reach that level only if paddy arrivals drop further and Diwali demand shoots up.

Many rice varieties have seen a sharp price hike in the last few weeks. Market reports show the current prices for 25 kg bags as follows:

Deluxe Ponni: Rs 1,400 - Rs 1,800

Ponni: Rs 1,600 - Rs 1,950

White Ponni: Rs 1,900 - Rs 2,300

Idli Rice: Rs 900 - Rs 1,200

Raw Rice: Rs 1,500 - Rs 1,800

Sivaji Ponni: Rs 1,800 - Rs 2,400

Traders also increased the price of a 30 kg Basmati rice bag from Rs 3,300 to Rs 3,600. This is not a small jump. Bag prices for many varieties have gone up by hundreds of rupees in just one month.

Low paddy arrival is the main reason behind this price hike. Tamil Nadu does not produce all the fine paddy varieties needed for local use. The state gets paddy from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka for popular varieties like Ponni.

Traders say that paddy production and arrivals have dropped in Tamil Nadu and other states. This shortage reduced the stock in rice mills and pushed up the price of available paddy. The rice prices naturally go up when paddy becomes expensive.

People in Tamil Nadu use Ponni heavily among the fine rice varieties. But local production in the state cannot meet this huge demand. The market depends a lot on paddy coming from other states.

Recent Trichy market data shows that Ponni rice went up from Rs 65 to Rs 78 per kg. Manachanallur Ponni jumped from Rs 60 to Rs 68, and premium Ponni increased from Rs 65 to Rs 82. Another report notes that Ponni rice prices have gone up significantly in the Chennai wholesale market over the last few months.

Paddy arrivals from other states play a major role in deciding the price of varieties like Ponni.

Families cook more food than usual as Diwali gets closer. People make sweets, snacks, and grand feasts. Hotels, restaurants, and catering companies also buy more rice during this time. This high demand and low supply will put extra pressure on prices if paddy arrivals stay low.

Paddy traders and rice mill owners warn that some rice varieties might touch Rs 100 per kg before Diwali if paddy arrivals do not improve quickly. But buyers should see this only as a market warning. Traders have not fixed Rs 100 as the future price for all rice varieties.

Rainfall and water storage play a big role in paddy production. Recent news reports say that poor rainfall and irrigation issues in the Cauvery Delta region affected paddy farming badly.

Farmers saw this impact clearly during the Kuruvai cultivation season. Reports show that cultivation and paddy arrivals dropped in Tamil Nadu and neighboring states like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka.

Rice mill owners say that prices might stabilize if fresh paddy arrivals increase. The duration of this price hike depends entirely on the upcoming paddy supply.

Buyers do not need to panic and hoard rice in large quantities right now. You should calculate your family's normal monthly usage and buy accordingly. You can also check the prices of alternative rice varieties instead of sticking to just one type. Buyers will save money if they calculate the actual per-kg price of 5 kg, 10 kg, and 25 kg bags before buying.

Not all rice varieties will cost Rs 100 per kg before Diwali. Prices might come under control if paddy arrivals increase. But traders warn that prices could go up further for some varieties if supply stays low and festival demand peaks.

Buyers should avoid panic buying. You must check the required quantity, the right variety, and the right price before making a purchase.