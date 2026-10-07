'Why Would I Use A Bus?': Drunk Woman Creates Ruckus On Chennai MTC Bus, Assaults Passengers

A young woman allegedly under the influence of alcohol created a major disturbance on a Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) bus travelling towards Kilambakkam in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The incident, which was captured on video, unfolded after the woman began arguing with passengers and behaving aggressively during the journey.

Woman sits near bus windshield, argues with passengers

Videos circulating on social media show the woman sitting on the raised dashboard area at the front of the bus, just below the windshield. She reportedly is heard telling passengers,“I am a woman who travels using a cab, why would I use a bus?” Passengers tried to calm her and asked her to provide her phone number or contact details of someone they could call.

However, she reportedly refused.

In #Chennai, a young woman under the influence of alcohol, who engaged in indecent conversation and created a ruckus with fellow passengers on a government luxury bus late at night, *was handed over to the Ashok Nagar police station by the passengers.

This shocking video has been released on social media platforms and gone viral

#TamilNadu

- Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) October 7, 2026

Chennai Bus Chaos: Video of Drunk Woman Creating a Scene on OMR Goes Viral

Drunk Girl - On The Bus Ramesh Speaks (@rameshofficial0) October 6, 2026

A girl is creating a scene on an MTC bus in Ashok Nagar, Chennai while drunk. But imagine if a guy had done the same thing... Same mistake, but would the reaction really be the same? Vichhu (@Vixhhu) October 6, 2026

When another passenger questioned whether she considered her behaviour acceptable, she replied that it was. A man then claimed that the woman appeared to be drunk and alleged that she had also refused to take a ticket for the journey.

Situation turns physical inside MTC bus

The situation escalated when a male passenger tried to speak to her. The woman allegedly became aggressive and smacked him on the head.

Several passengers immediately surrounded her and tried to restrain her.

The confrontation intensified when another woman wearing a saree confronted her. During the heated exchange, the young woman allegedly grabbed the woman's hair and pulled it, causing further commotion inside the moving bus.

The driver and conductor eventually stopped the vehicle and removed the woman from the bus. Police were then informed about the incident.

Kumaran Nagar Police begin enquiry

Following the incident, videos of the woman's behaviour began circulating on social media. Kumaran Nagar Police are conducting an enquiry to establish the identity of the woman and determine what exactly happened on the bus.

The police are also expected to examine the available video footage and gather statements from passengers and MTC staff as part of the enquiry. Further details are awaited.