Maruti Alto K10 Price: One Of India's Most Affordable Cars With 33.4 Kmpl Mileage

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Buying a new car on a tight budget means you need to check both the showroom price and the running cost. Maruti Suzuki offers a great option for small families right now. Let us check out the details.

Middle-class families often get confused about price, mileage, and maintenance when they plan to buy a new car. A small car makes a lot of practical sense for daily city commutes compared to a big vehicle. Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 grabs attention right here. The company website shows the Alto K10 starting ex-showroom price at Rs 3,69,900. This makes it a solid choice for buyers who want a new car under Rs 4 lakh.

Maruti focuses heavily on fuel efficiency with the Alto K10. The car features a 1.0-litre K-Series Dual Jet engine with variable valve timing. The company claims the petrol manual variant delivers 24.39 kmpl, while the automatic gear version gives 24.90 kmpl. The CNG variant actually steals the show here. Maruti Suzuki currently certifies that the CNG model provides a massive mileage of 33.4 km per kg.

The company previously mentioned a certified figure of 33.85 km per kg for this car. We should use the 33.4 figure based on the current model and updated company data. Maruti offers the CNG variant only with a manual gearbox. Daily long-distance commuters and regular city drivers can definitely look at this option to save on long-term fuel costs.

Buyers do not have to compromise on features just because of the low price. The top variants of the Alto K10 come with a 17.78 cm touchscreen infotainment system, smartphone connectivity, and navigation. The car offers a decent 214-litre boot space. Maruti provides rear parking sensors to help you park safely in the city. Some variants also get the automatic gear shift option, which gives great relief to drivers stuck in heavy traffic.

Maruti Suzuki now provides six airbags as a standard feature across all variants. The car also gets an anti-lock braking system, electronic brakeforce distribution, and rear parking sensors for better control during sudden stops. The base variant of the Alto K10 costs Rs 3,69,900 right now. The next variant starts at Rs 3,99,900. Buyers looking for a car under Rs 4 lakh get two direct options, though the feature-loaded variants cross this budget.

The CNG variant starts at around Rs 4.82 lakh, so it does not fit the strict Rs 4 lakh budget. Buyers should not pick the car just by looking at the 33 kmpl mileage number. The CNG model helps people who travel long distances regularly. The petrol base variants make more sense if you want a low starting price. Car prices and variant availability change from city to city, so you must confirm the final on-road price at your nearest dealership.

We cannot call the Alto K10 the perfect car for everyone in a single word. The car still grabs attention because it packs a low starting price, compact size, city-friendly design, and great fuel efficiency in one bundle. Anyone looking for a brand-new car under Rs 4 lakh should definitely test drive the base variants. Daily commuters who want to cut down their running costs can calculate the benefits of the CNG variant separately.