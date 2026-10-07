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Ebola Hotspots Expand Across Eastern Congo
(MENAFN) Doctors Without Borders (MSF) warned Tuesday that the health situation in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo’s North Kivu province is worsening, with new Ebola hotspots emerging each week as treatment capacity remains insufficient.
According to the Health Ministry’s latest situation update, the cumulative number of cases since the outbreak was declared in mid-May has reached 8,554, including 4,114 deaths.
MSF said the Ebola outbreak in North Kivu has accelerated sharply since early September. The province now accounts for nearly 40% of newly confirmed cases nationwide, compared with 24% at the end of August.
The organization warned that the worsening spread is increasing risks for both patients currently receiving treatment and entire communities.
“It is like fighting a megafire,” said Stephanie Hoffmann, coordinator of the MSF Ebola treatment centre in Butembo. “Multiple outbreaks are developing at the same time, with varying intensity and in different locations. As long as new hotspots continue to emerge while the virus spreads across northern North Kivu, containing the epidemic will remain extremely difficult.”
The latest Ebola outbreak has spread across seven provinces: Haut-Uele, Ituri, North Kivu, South Kivu, Bas-Uele, Tshopo and South-Ubangi.
According to the Health Ministry’s latest situation update, the cumulative number of cases since the outbreak was declared in mid-May has reached 8,554, including 4,114 deaths.
MSF said the Ebola outbreak in North Kivu has accelerated sharply since early September. The province now accounts for nearly 40% of newly confirmed cases nationwide, compared with 24% at the end of August.
The organization warned that the worsening spread is increasing risks for both patients currently receiving treatment and entire communities.
“It is like fighting a megafire,” said Stephanie Hoffmann, coordinator of the MSF Ebola treatment centre in Butembo. “Multiple outbreaks are developing at the same time, with varying intensity and in different locations. As long as new hotspots continue to emerge while the virus spreads across northern North Kivu, containing the epidemic will remain extremely difficult.”
The latest Ebola outbreak has spread across seven provinces: Haut-Uele, Ituri, North Kivu, South Kivu, Bas-Uele, Tshopo and South-Ubangi.
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