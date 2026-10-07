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Vessel Incident in Strait of Hormuz Leaves Indian Citizens Injured
(MENAFN) India said Tuesday that 11 of its citizens were injured after a projectile struck a Panama-flagged commercial vessel while it was passing through the Strait of Hormuz.
India’s Ministry of External Affairs said 17 of the 19 crew members aboard the “MT On Peace” were Indian nationals and confirmed that the incident occurred early Tuesday.
“It is learnt that 12 crew members have been injured, including 11 Indian nationals. With the assistance of Omani authorities, the injured crew have since been evacuated and are receiving medical treatment in Khasab, Oman,” the ministry said.
India expressed concern over the continued attacks targeting shipping in the region and renewed its appeal for “an immediate cessation of such attacks in the interests of peace and stability in the region.”
“The targeting of commercial shipping, seafarers and civilian infrastructure in the region must end, and navigation and commerce through international waterways must be restored at the earliest,” the ministry said.
Tensions across the region have remained elevated since the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran on Feb. 28, followed by Iranian strikes against Israeli targets and US military facilities in several parts of the region.
The conflict has also significantly affected maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, an important passageway for global energy shipments.
India’s Ministry of External Affairs said 17 of the 19 crew members aboard the “MT On Peace” were Indian nationals and confirmed that the incident occurred early Tuesday.
“It is learnt that 12 crew members have been injured, including 11 Indian nationals. With the assistance of Omani authorities, the injured crew have since been evacuated and are receiving medical treatment in Khasab, Oman,” the ministry said.
India expressed concern over the continued attacks targeting shipping in the region and renewed its appeal for “an immediate cessation of such attacks in the interests of peace and stability in the region.”
“The targeting of commercial shipping, seafarers and civilian infrastructure in the region must end, and navigation and commerce through international waterways must be restored at the earliest,” the ministry said.
Tensions across the region have remained elevated since the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran on Feb. 28, followed by Iranian strikes against Israeli targets and US military facilities in several parts of the region.
The conflict has also significantly affected maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, an important passageway for global energy shipments.
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