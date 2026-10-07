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Israeli Genocide in Gaza Kills 20,748 Palestinian Students in 3 Years
(MENAFN) At least 20,748 Palestinian students and 1,058 education and administrative staff have been killed in the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank over three years of what the Palestinian Education Ministry calls Israeli genocide, the ministry said Wednesday.
In a statistical report on Israeli violations against the education sector, the Palestinian Education Ministry said the toll covers schools and universities. It also cites thousands of injuries and arrests, and the destruction or targeting of dozens of educational institutions.
Gaza Strip
The ministry recorded 19,189 school students and 1,386 university students killed in Gaza. Another 28,586 school students and 3,082 university students were wounded.
Among staff, 805 school employees and 246 university personnel were killed. A further 3,298 school staff and 1,493 university staff members were injured.
Occupied West Bank
In the West Bank, 134 school students and 39 university students were killed, and 871 school students and 283 university students were wounded, the report said. Israeli forces detained 416 school students and 481 university students.
Seven school staff members were killed and 26 others injured. Israeli forces also detained more than 176 teachers and school employees, along with 21 university staff members.
Wider toll
Since October 2023, more than 74,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 175,000 wounded in Gaza, and roughly 90% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed.
Over the same period, Israeli forces and occupiers have stepped up attacks across the occupied West Bank, killing 1,210 Palestinians, wounding about 13,350 and detaining more than 24,600.
In a statistical report on Israeli violations against the education sector, the Palestinian Education Ministry said the toll covers schools and universities. It also cites thousands of injuries and arrests, and the destruction or targeting of dozens of educational institutions.
Gaza Strip
The ministry recorded 19,189 school students and 1,386 university students killed in Gaza. Another 28,586 school students and 3,082 university students were wounded.
Among staff, 805 school employees and 246 university personnel were killed. A further 3,298 school staff and 1,493 university staff members were injured.
Occupied West Bank
In the West Bank, 134 school students and 39 university students were killed, and 871 school students and 283 university students were wounded, the report said. Israeli forces detained 416 school students and 481 university students.
Seven school staff members were killed and 26 others injured. Israeli forces also detained more than 176 teachers and school employees, along with 21 university staff members.
Wider toll
Since October 2023, more than 74,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 175,000 wounded in Gaza, and roughly 90% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed.
Over the same period, Israeli forces and occupiers have stepped up attacks across the occupied West Bank, killing 1,210 Palestinians, wounding about 13,350 and detaining more than 24,600.
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