How Lost Handbag In Dubai Taxi Led To Indian Businessman Relocating To UAE

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) A handbag forgotten in a Dubai taxi did more than find its way back to its owner, it prompted an Indian businessman to liquidate his assets in South Africa and move to Dubai.

The turning point was the driver's honesty when the businessman's wife recovered her bag, everything inside was still there.

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Recounting the incident on an ArabCast podcast, retired Brigadier General and legal consultant Arif Bushaqar Al Falasi said the experience left the woman determined to stay in Dubai and convinced her husband to relocate within six months.

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According to Al Falasi, the family had come to Dubai on a visit from South Africa. The businessman's wife took a taxi to a mall with her daughter, but left her handbag in the vehicle when they got out.

By the time they realised what had happened, the taxi was no longer there. They returned to the hotel from which they had taken the cab. There, they found the same driver, who told them they had left their bag behind.

Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) policy requires taxis stationed at hotels to return to their starting point after dropping off passengers, using it as a waiting stand.

She opened it and checked its contents. Nothing was missing, Al Falasi said. For her, the experience offered a striking contrast to the security concerns she had faced at home. Al Falasi recalled her telling her husband that, despite having security and locks on their house, she had still experienced theft.

“Here, my bag went missing and came back to me with everything in it. I don't want to leave Dubai,” Al Falasi recalled her saying.

Her husband initially cautioned that such a major decision could not be carried out immediately, but she asked him to give her a timeframe. He promised to move everything within six months.

Al Falasi said the businessman followed through, liquidating his assets in South Africa and selecting 10 of his best employees to accompany him to Dubai as managers. The relocation, he emphasised, had its beginnings in a single encounter with a taxi driver.

For Al Falasi, the story illustrated how people in everyday roles can influence visitors' perceptions of a country and even their decisions about where to live and do business.

He described the driver as a form of“soft power”, saying his conduct helped convey a sense of the country's security.

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