Africa's Infrastructure Leaders To Meet In Nairobi As Constructafrica Summit 2026 Targets The Next Phase Of The Continent's Built Environment

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

Africa's infrastructure opportunity is growing, but so is the need for capital, innovation and stronger project delivery. Against this backdrop, ConstructAfrica Summit & Awards 2026 ( ) will bring together the people financing, developing, building and shaping the continent's infrastructure from 26–28 November 2026 at the JW Marriott Hotel Nairobi, Kenya.

Held under the theme “Constructing Africa's Future Through Collaboration, Innovation & Excellence,” the three-day Summit will explore the forces shaping Africa's built environment, including infrastructure development, sustainable construction, digital transformation, smart cities and project delivery.

More importantly, the Summit is designed to bring together government decision-makers, infrastructure investors, developers, contractors, engineers, consultants, financiers, technology companies, and project owners looking to understand where the market is heading and identify opportunities to collaborate.

For delegates, the value extends beyond conference sessions. The Summit offers an opportunity to meet potential clients and partners, engage investors and policymakers, discover emerging technologies, gain insight into major infrastructure projects and build relationships across African markets.

Registration for ConstructAfrica Summit & Awards 2026 is now open ( ) , with early-bird rates available until 26 October 2026. Organisations registering three or more delegates receive a 10% discount.

Confirmed speakers include Hon. Ndiritu Muriithi, Chairman, Kenya Revenue Authority; Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele, Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Nigeria; Dhruv Jog, Managing Director, Advent Construction Ltd, Tanzania; Dr. Nelson Ogunshakin, OBE, Chairman, ConstructAfrica Industry Advisory Board; Prof. Dr Khumbulani Mpofu, Vice-Chancellor, Solusi University, Zimbabwe; and Dr. Olubukola Tokede, Founder, African LCA Society and Senior Lecturer at Deakin University, Australia.

The Summit will also host the ConstructAfrica Excellence Awards on 27 November, recognising outstanding projects, organisations and professionals contributing to Africa's construction and infrastructure sectors. Categories include Africa Infrastructure Project of the Year, Innovation in Construction Technology, Excellence in Green & Sustainable Design, Innovation in Infrastructure Funding & Finance, Contractor of the Year, Consultant of the Year and Client of the Year.

Organisations with eligible projects completed in Africa within the last three years can submit an Excellence Award nomination ( ) . Nominations close 12 October 2026.

Companies across construction, infrastructure, engineering, finance, technology, energy, and real estate can also participate as sponsors, exhibitors, or strategic partners, with opportunities to increase visibility, demonstrate expertise, and engage senior decision-makers . Explore sponsorship and partnership opportunities ( ) .

For those shaping Africa's infrastructure future, ConstructAfrica Summit & Awards 2026 offers a platform to meet the market, understand the opportunity, and build the partnerships needed to deliver it.

Register for the Summit ( )

Submit an Excellence Award Nomination ( )

Explore Sponsorship & Partnership Opportunities ( )

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of ConstructAfrica.

For Group ticket bookings: ...

For Sponsorships/Partnerships: ...

For General Enquiries: ...

--br- src="" alt="ConstructAfrica" style="max-width:500px;"/>Download logo