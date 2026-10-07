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Dr Neeraj A. Sharma Conferred Professor Of Practice In Management By Asian Business School
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: In a significant recognition of professional excellence and experience, Dr Neeraj A. Sharma, Honorary Consul General of Palau in India, has been conferred with the prestigious designation of Professor of Practice in Management by Asian Business School (ABS).
The honour was presented by Dr Sandeep Marwah, President of Asian Law College, Chancellor of AAFT University of Media & Arts, and Founder of Noida Film City, during a grand function held at Noida on the occasion of the opening of the Orientation Programme of Asian Law College.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr Sandeep Marwah said,“The appointment of Dr Neeraj A. Sharma as Professor of Practice is a recognition of his vast professional experience, leadership qualities, diplomatic exposure, and contribution to international relations. His practical knowledge and rich experience will greatly benefit the students and help bridge the gap between classroom education and the professional world. We are confident that his association with Asian Business School will inspire the young generation to understand management from a practical and global perspective.”
Dr Marwah further emphasised that institutions of higher education must continuously bring accomplished professionals, diplomats, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders into the academic environment so that students can learn from their real-life experiences.
Dr Neeraj A. Sharma, while expressing his gratitude for the honour, said,“I am deeply humbled and honoured to be conferred with the designation of Professor of Practice in Management by Asian Business School. I look forward to sharing my experiences and knowledge with the students and contributing to their professional growth. Education becomes truly meaningful when academic learning is complemented by practical experience, and I am delighted to be associated with an institution that places strong emphasis on this approach.”
The conferment took place in the presence of distinguished guests, academicians, diplomats, faculty members, students, and other dignitaries attending the Orientation Programme of Asian Law College.
The occasion reflected the commitment of the Asian Education Group to creating strong bridges between education, industry, diplomacy, and professional practice, preparing students to meet the challenges of an increasingly interconnected global world.
The honour was presented by Dr Sandeep Marwah, President of Asian Law College, Chancellor of AAFT University of Media & Arts, and Founder of Noida Film City, during a grand function held at Noida on the occasion of the opening of the Orientation Programme of Asian Law College.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr Sandeep Marwah said,“The appointment of Dr Neeraj A. Sharma as Professor of Practice is a recognition of his vast professional experience, leadership qualities, diplomatic exposure, and contribution to international relations. His practical knowledge and rich experience will greatly benefit the students and help bridge the gap between classroom education and the professional world. We are confident that his association with Asian Business School will inspire the young generation to understand management from a practical and global perspective.”
Dr Marwah further emphasised that institutions of higher education must continuously bring accomplished professionals, diplomats, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders into the academic environment so that students can learn from their real-life experiences.
Dr Neeraj A. Sharma, while expressing his gratitude for the honour, said,“I am deeply humbled and honoured to be conferred with the designation of Professor of Practice in Management by Asian Business School. I look forward to sharing my experiences and knowledge with the students and contributing to their professional growth. Education becomes truly meaningful when academic learning is complemented by practical experience, and I am delighted to be associated with an institution that places strong emphasis on this approach.”
The conferment took place in the presence of distinguished guests, academicians, diplomats, faculty members, students, and other dignitaries attending the Orientation Programme of Asian Law College.
The occasion reflected the commitment of the Asian Education Group to creating strong bridges between education, industry, diplomacy, and professional practice, preparing students to meet the challenges of an increasingly interconnected global world.
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