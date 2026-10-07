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Vini AI Reaches 115 US Dealerships As Conversational AI Moves Deeper Into Sales And Service
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 07 October 2026: As automotive retailers continue experimenting with AI, the focus is shifting from adoption to measurable outcomes. The focus is now on whether it can help them get more value from the leads they already have. Spyne's Vini AI, a conversational AI product built for automotive retail, has now been deployed across 115 US dealerships, handling more than 450,000 leads, 900,000 conversations and 312,000 minutes of customer calls since its launch.
Spyne estimates that opportunities handled through the platform have been associated with more than $85 million in dealership revenue. The growth comes as dealerships across the US move beyond simply adopting AI and begin looking more closely at whether it is helping them improve follow-up, book appointments and convert more customer opportunities.
According to Cox Automotive's 2026 AI in Auto Retail Tracker, 82% of dealers are already using AI, but only 22% of AI users reported seeing sales or revenue growth from it so far. For dealerships, the challenge is often not generating a lead, but making sure the lead is followed up consistently. A customer may submit an enquiry in the evening, respond to a text the next morning and call the dealership later in the day. If those interactions are handled separately, important context can be lost and follow-up can easily break down.
Vini was built to help dealerships manage those conversations seamlessly across calls, SMS, website chat and email. It can answer customer questions, follow up with leads, reconnect with older prospects and schedule appointments. The results from individual dealerships are beginning to show how this can translate into measurable outcomes.
At Paragon Honda, Spyne's published 30-day results showed $314,000 in recovered revenue and a 48% appointment-to-sale rate after Vini was introduced to support customer engagement and follow-up.
Vini is also being used in dealership service departments. At Bob King Mazda, which handles around 700 repair orders each month, Vini was introduced to manage service enquiries during busy periods and after dealership hours. According to Spyne's published results, the dealership saw 30% higher demand capture, a 12% increase in service appointments and full after-hours coverage.
These examples reflect a broader shift in how dealerships are beginning to use conversational AI. Instead of relying on it only to respond to the first customer enquiry, dealers are using it to continue conversations, follow up with customers who do not respond immediately and bring older leads back into the sales process.
"The biggest opportunity in automotive retail is not creating more demand; it is capturing more of the demand dealerships already have," said Sanjay Varnwal, Co-founder and CEO of Spyne. "Until now, too much value has been lost between the first enquiry and the final appointment. Conversational AI is starting to remove that constraint. Dealers can respond after hours, re-engage dormant leads, maintain continuity and carry that same level of responsiveness from sales into service. We believe this will fundamentally change how dealerships think about growth. The next stage will be about converting more of every lead, every conversation and every customer relationship, and not simply adding more leads to the top of the funnel."
Vini is also becoming more closely connected with the systems dealerships already use. The platform is integrated with VinSolutions by Cox Automotive, allowing dealerships to work with customer and lead information already stored in their CRM. Spyne has also integrated Vini with Tekion's Automotive Retail Cloud, helping dealerships manage customer conversations and appointments within their existing systems. Most recently, Spyne announced an integration with CDK through the Fortellis Marketplace, giving dealerships another way to use Vini alongside the systems and processes they already rely on.
As Vini grows, Spyne plans to expand its use across both sales and service, with a stronger focus on customer follow-up, lead reactivation and appointment generation. The company believes the next phase of dealership AI will be less about whether dealers use AI and more about whether it helps them automate some of their existing mundane processes, communicate and engage more effectively with customers, and get more from the opportunities they already have.
About Spyne
Spyne is an AI-native automotive retail technology company founded by Sanjay Varnwal and Deepti Prasad. Spyne empowers automotive dealers with end-to-end digital solutions that eliminate inefficiencies, unlock more opportunities from their CRM, and accelerate vehicle sales. Today, Spyne supports over 3,000 dealerships worldwide in building AI-powered digital storefronts with premium merchandising and conversational agents that drive appointments through seamless lead handling and customer engagement. Serving dealerships and OEMs across the United States, Europe, EMEA, and APAC, Spyne is shaping the future of automotive retail with cutting-edge AI solutions. The company has raised over $25 million in funding from investors, including Vertex Ventures SEA and India, Accel, Storm Ventures, and Alteria Capital.
Spyne estimates that opportunities handled through the platform have been associated with more than $85 million in dealership revenue. The growth comes as dealerships across the US move beyond simply adopting AI and begin looking more closely at whether it is helping them improve follow-up, book appointments and convert more customer opportunities.
According to Cox Automotive's 2026 AI in Auto Retail Tracker, 82% of dealers are already using AI, but only 22% of AI users reported seeing sales or revenue growth from it so far. For dealerships, the challenge is often not generating a lead, but making sure the lead is followed up consistently. A customer may submit an enquiry in the evening, respond to a text the next morning and call the dealership later in the day. If those interactions are handled separately, important context can be lost and follow-up can easily break down.
Vini was built to help dealerships manage those conversations seamlessly across calls, SMS, website chat and email. It can answer customer questions, follow up with leads, reconnect with older prospects and schedule appointments. The results from individual dealerships are beginning to show how this can translate into measurable outcomes.
At Paragon Honda, Spyne's published 30-day results showed $314,000 in recovered revenue and a 48% appointment-to-sale rate after Vini was introduced to support customer engagement and follow-up.
Vini is also being used in dealership service departments. At Bob King Mazda, which handles around 700 repair orders each month, Vini was introduced to manage service enquiries during busy periods and after dealership hours. According to Spyne's published results, the dealership saw 30% higher demand capture, a 12% increase in service appointments and full after-hours coverage.
These examples reflect a broader shift in how dealerships are beginning to use conversational AI. Instead of relying on it only to respond to the first customer enquiry, dealers are using it to continue conversations, follow up with customers who do not respond immediately and bring older leads back into the sales process.
"The biggest opportunity in automotive retail is not creating more demand; it is capturing more of the demand dealerships already have," said Sanjay Varnwal, Co-founder and CEO of Spyne. "Until now, too much value has been lost between the first enquiry and the final appointment. Conversational AI is starting to remove that constraint. Dealers can respond after hours, re-engage dormant leads, maintain continuity and carry that same level of responsiveness from sales into service. We believe this will fundamentally change how dealerships think about growth. The next stage will be about converting more of every lead, every conversation and every customer relationship, and not simply adding more leads to the top of the funnel."
Vini is also becoming more closely connected with the systems dealerships already use. The platform is integrated with VinSolutions by Cox Automotive, allowing dealerships to work with customer and lead information already stored in their CRM. Spyne has also integrated Vini with Tekion's Automotive Retail Cloud, helping dealerships manage customer conversations and appointments within their existing systems. Most recently, Spyne announced an integration with CDK through the Fortellis Marketplace, giving dealerships another way to use Vini alongside the systems and processes they already rely on.
As Vini grows, Spyne plans to expand its use across both sales and service, with a stronger focus on customer follow-up, lead reactivation and appointment generation. The company believes the next phase of dealership AI will be less about whether dealers use AI and more about whether it helps them automate some of their existing mundane processes, communicate and engage more effectively with customers, and get more from the opportunities they already have.
About Spyne
Spyne is an AI-native automotive retail technology company founded by Sanjay Varnwal and Deepti Prasad. Spyne empowers automotive dealers with end-to-end digital solutions that eliminate inefficiencies, unlock more opportunities from their CRM, and accelerate vehicle sales. Today, Spyne supports over 3,000 dealerships worldwide in building AI-powered digital storefronts with premium merchandising and conversational agents that drive appointments through seamless lead handling and customer engagement. Serving dealerships and OEMs across the United States, Europe, EMEA, and APAC, Spyne is shaping the future of automotive retail with cutting-edge AI solutions. The company has raised over $25 million in funding from investors, including Vertex Ventures SEA and India, Accel, Storm Ventures, and Alteria Capital.
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