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Escan Engages Cios On Cyber Resilience, AI And Business Value At CIO 500 Intercity Event
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) eScan, a global provider of cybersecurity solutions, participated in the Delhi chapter of the CIO 500 Intercity Events 2026. The event brought together CIOs and technology leaders to discuss the evolving role of technology in building resilient, efficient and business-aligned organizations.
Focus on Cybersecurity and Complex IT Environments
The gathering provided a platform for technology leaders to exchange perspectives on securing increasingly complex and distributed IT environments. Discussions focused on the challenges organizations face as they modernize their technology ecosystems and adopt new digital technologies.
eScan Showcases Enterprise Security Suite
At the event, eScan showcased its Enterprise Security Suite, which includes Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Enterprise Mobile Management (EMM) and Data Loss Prevention (DLP).
eScan highlighted how an integrated security approach can help enterprises strengthen protection, improve visibility and simplify security management across their IT environments.
Cyber Resilience and Business Value Take Centre Stage
Discussions at the event centred on balancing cyber resilience with cost and complexity while delivering measurable business value from AI and digital investments.
eScan highlighted the importance of integrated security that can strengthen protection without adding operational complexity. The company also discussed the need for greater visibility and control to help enterprises securely adopt AI, cloud and other digital technologies.
Data Protection Remains a Key Enterprise Priority
Data protection was another major area of discussion during the event. The conversations focused on the challenges enterprises face as they expand their use of cloud platforms, hybrid work models and AI-enabled tools.
The discussions highlighted the need for greater visibility into sensitive information, along with stronger controls over how data is accessed, shared and moved across enterprise environments.
CIOs Discuss Emerging Cyber Risks and Security Priorities
The interactions brought together perspectives on emerging cyber risks, evolving security priorities and the challenges organizations face while modernizing their technology ecosystems.
The conversations reflected the growing importance of aligning cybersecurity with broader digital transformation and business continuity priorities.
eScan Focuses on Secure Digital Environments
Through its continued engagement with the technology community, eScan contributes to discussions around enterprise cybersecurity. The company focuses on helping organizations strengthen cyber resilience, protect critical data and build secure and manageable digital environments.
Leadership Comment
“CIOs are increasingly expected to strengthen cyber resilience while ensuring that technology investments remain practical, scalable and aligned with business priorities. Our conversations at CIO 500 offered valuable insight into how organizations are approaching this balance. There is a clear need for security solutions that provide comprehensive protection without making the technology environment harder to manage,” said Shweta Thakare, Global Vice President, Sales and Marketing, eScan.
“The role of cybersecurity is changing as technology becomes more closely linked to business outcomes. Conversations around AI, digital investments and cyber resilience showed that organizations need security to be integrated into their wider technology strategy. Engaging directly with CIOs helps us understand these evolving requirements and the practical challenges security teams encounter,” said Govind Rammurthy, CEO and Managing Director, eScan.
Focus on Cybersecurity and Complex IT Environments
The gathering provided a platform for technology leaders to exchange perspectives on securing increasingly complex and distributed IT environments. Discussions focused on the challenges organizations face as they modernize their technology ecosystems and adopt new digital technologies.
eScan Showcases Enterprise Security Suite
At the event, eScan showcased its Enterprise Security Suite, which includes Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Enterprise Mobile Management (EMM) and Data Loss Prevention (DLP).
eScan highlighted how an integrated security approach can help enterprises strengthen protection, improve visibility and simplify security management across their IT environments.
Cyber Resilience and Business Value Take Centre Stage
Discussions at the event centred on balancing cyber resilience with cost and complexity while delivering measurable business value from AI and digital investments.
eScan highlighted the importance of integrated security that can strengthen protection without adding operational complexity. The company also discussed the need for greater visibility and control to help enterprises securely adopt AI, cloud and other digital technologies.
Data Protection Remains a Key Enterprise Priority
Data protection was another major area of discussion during the event. The conversations focused on the challenges enterprises face as they expand their use of cloud platforms, hybrid work models and AI-enabled tools.
The discussions highlighted the need for greater visibility into sensitive information, along with stronger controls over how data is accessed, shared and moved across enterprise environments.
CIOs Discuss Emerging Cyber Risks and Security Priorities
The interactions brought together perspectives on emerging cyber risks, evolving security priorities and the challenges organizations face while modernizing their technology ecosystems.
The conversations reflected the growing importance of aligning cybersecurity with broader digital transformation and business continuity priorities.
eScan Focuses on Secure Digital Environments
Through its continued engagement with the technology community, eScan contributes to discussions around enterprise cybersecurity. The company focuses on helping organizations strengthen cyber resilience, protect critical data and build secure and manageable digital environments.
Leadership Comment
“CIOs are increasingly expected to strengthen cyber resilience while ensuring that technology investments remain practical, scalable and aligned with business priorities. Our conversations at CIO 500 offered valuable insight into how organizations are approaching this balance. There is a clear need for security solutions that provide comprehensive protection without making the technology environment harder to manage,” said Shweta Thakare, Global Vice President, Sales and Marketing, eScan.
“The role of cybersecurity is changing as technology becomes more closely linked to business outcomes. Conversations around AI, digital investments and cyber resilience showed that organizations need security to be integrated into their wider technology strategy. Engaging directly with CIOs helps us understand these evolving requirements and the practical challenges security teams encounter,” said Govind Rammurthy, CEO and Managing Director, eScan.
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