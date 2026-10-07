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Wet'njoy Lonavala Curates Three Experiences Under One Destination With Maharashtra's First Glow Garden
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, 7th October 2026: This festive and holiday season, Wet'nJoy Lonavala is giving families and friends another reason to make Lonavala their next getaway with the introduction of Glow Garden, Maharashtra's first glow garden experience, adding a new after-dark dimension to its destination offering.
Bringing together a Water Park, Amusement Park and Glow Garden under one destination, Wet'nJoy Lonavala is curating an experience that goes beyond a traditional day at a theme or water park. Visitors can make the most of their day with water adventures and amusement rides, before transitioning into an immersive world of lights, colour, and larger-than-life installations as the sun sets.
Designed to transform the park after dark, Glow Garden features illuminated installations inspired by nature, fantasy and the animal world, including glowing peacocks, butterflies, floral elements, and colourful characters. The experience creates a vibrant evening environment for families, children and friends to explore, click pictures and spend more time together.
The addition of Glow Garden reflects Wet'nJoy's larger approach of curating multiple experiences within a single destination, giving visitors more ways to experience the park across the day. With water, rides and an after-dark visual experience coming together, Wet'nJoy Lonavala is positioned as a destination for different age groups and different kinds of moments, making it particularly relevant for families and groups looking to make the most of the upcoming festive and holiday season.
"At Wet'nJoy, we are constantly looking at how we can create more experiences within a destination and give families and friends more reasons to spend time together. Glow Garden is an extension of that thinking. By bringing together water, amusement and an immersive after-dark experience, we are creating a destination where the experience can continue well beyond the day. With the festive and holiday season ahead, we look forward to welcoming visitors to Lonavala for a celebration that brings together adventure, entertainment, and shared experiences," said Shreya Mapani, Director, Malpani Group.
With Lonavala emerging as a popular getaway for families and groups, Wet'nJoy brings together the excitement of a water park, the thrill of amusement rides and the magic of a glowing evening experience, making it an all-day destination for those looking to turn a short getaway into a more memorable experience.
Visitors can also avail select offers on bookings, including group, weekday, student, and birthday benefits. With three experiences under one destination, Wet'nJoy Lonavala offers visitors another reason to plan a festive outing, bring family and friends together and make Lonavala part of their holiday itinerary.
About WetnJoy:
Wet'nJoy Lonavala, part of Imagicaaworld Entertainment, is a family entertainment destination bringing together a Water Park, Amusement Park, and Glow Garden under one roof. The Water Park and Amusement Park feature over 60 international rides, including India's largest wave pool, India's first water coaster and India's tallest ride, alongside family-friendly attractions and relaxing experiences. With the addition of Glow Garden, Wet'nJoy now offers visitors a day-to-night mix of water adventures, rides, and immersive after-dark experiences in Lonavala.
Bringing together a Water Park, Amusement Park and Glow Garden under one destination, Wet'nJoy Lonavala is curating an experience that goes beyond a traditional day at a theme or water park. Visitors can make the most of their day with water adventures and amusement rides, before transitioning into an immersive world of lights, colour, and larger-than-life installations as the sun sets.
Designed to transform the park after dark, Glow Garden features illuminated installations inspired by nature, fantasy and the animal world, including glowing peacocks, butterflies, floral elements, and colourful characters. The experience creates a vibrant evening environment for families, children and friends to explore, click pictures and spend more time together.
The addition of Glow Garden reflects Wet'nJoy's larger approach of curating multiple experiences within a single destination, giving visitors more ways to experience the park across the day. With water, rides and an after-dark visual experience coming together, Wet'nJoy Lonavala is positioned as a destination for different age groups and different kinds of moments, making it particularly relevant for families and groups looking to make the most of the upcoming festive and holiday season.
"At Wet'nJoy, we are constantly looking at how we can create more experiences within a destination and give families and friends more reasons to spend time together. Glow Garden is an extension of that thinking. By bringing together water, amusement and an immersive after-dark experience, we are creating a destination where the experience can continue well beyond the day. With the festive and holiday season ahead, we look forward to welcoming visitors to Lonavala for a celebration that brings together adventure, entertainment, and shared experiences," said Shreya Mapani, Director, Malpani Group.
With Lonavala emerging as a popular getaway for families and groups, Wet'nJoy brings together the excitement of a water park, the thrill of amusement rides and the magic of a glowing evening experience, making it an all-day destination for those looking to turn a short getaway into a more memorable experience.
Visitors can also avail select offers on bookings, including group, weekday, student, and birthday benefits. With three experiences under one destination, Wet'nJoy Lonavala offers visitors another reason to plan a festive outing, bring family and friends together and make Lonavala part of their holiday itinerary.
About WetnJoy:
Wet'nJoy Lonavala, part of Imagicaaworld Entertainment, is a family entertainment destination bringing together a Water Park, Amusement Park, and Glow Garden under one roof. The Water Park and Amusement Park feature over 60 international rides, including India's largest wave pool, India's first water coaster and India's tallest ride, alongside family-friendly attractions and relaxing experiences. With the addition of Glow Garden, Wet'nJoy now offers visitors a day-to-night mix of water adventures, rides, and immersive after-dark experiences in Lonavala.
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