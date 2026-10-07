403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israeli Raid on Nablus Razes Memorials, Detains Journalist
(MENAFN) Israeli forces stormed the occupied West Bank city of Nablus in the early hours of Wednesday, bulldozing memorials to Palestinians killed in earlier violence, local sources said.
Troops entered from several directions with military vehicles and a bulldozer, then fanned out across multiple neighborhoods, sources told media. The army imposed a curfew in several parts of the city as the operation unfolded.
The bulldozer razed memorials to Palestinians killed in the Al-Dawar and Ras al-Ain areas, the sources said.
Several Palestinians were taken into custody, among them journalist Amir Istitiyeh, according to the sources.
Soldiers also converted Karman School on Kashika Street into a makeshift field interrogation center, where detainees were held and questioned. Local sources added that some of those detained were beaten.
Settler attack near Ramallah
Separately on Wednesday, Israeli occupiers assaulted Palestinian homes in the village of Deir Nizam, northwest of Ramallah, local sources said. They told media that the attackers damaged property, torched a vehicle and spray-painted racist slogans in Hebrew on the walls of several houses.
Escalating violence
The incidents come as violence by Israeli occupiers against Palestinians and their property intensifies across the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem. Since October 2023, occupiers have carried out more than 14,742 attacks in the territory, killing 66 Palestinians, according to the Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission.
Troops entered from several directions with military vehicles and a bulldozer, then fanned out across multiple neighborhoods, sources told media. The army imposed a curfew in several parts of the city as the operation unfolded.
The bulldozer razed memorials to Palestinians killed in the Al-Dawar and Ras al-Ain areas, the sources said.
Several Palestinians were taken into custody, among them journalist Amir Istitiyeh, according to the sources.
Soldiers also converted Karman School on Kashika Street into a makeshift field interrogation center, where detainees were held and questioned. Local sources added that some of those detained were beaten.
Settler attack near Ramallah
Separately on Wednesday, Israeli occupiers assaulted Palestinian homes in the village of Deir Nizam, northwest of Ramallah, local sources said. They told media that the attackers damaged property, torched a vehicle and spray-painted racist slogans in Hebrew on the walls of several houses.
Escalating violence
The incidents come as violence by Israeli occupiers against Palestinians and their property intensifies across the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem. Since October 2023, occupiers have carried out more than 14,742 attacks in the territory, killing 66 Palestinians, according to the Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment