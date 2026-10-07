MCW Laboratory Gives Spartanburg Employers And Legal Professionals One Local Source For DOT, New-Hire, And Court-Ready Drug Testing

MENAFN - GetNews) Spartanburg-based compliance lab streamlines testing for transportation companies, local employers, attorneys, and individuals from its Pine Street location

SPARTANBURG, S.C. - October 7, 2026 - MCW DOT, Employer & Legal Compliance Laboratory (MCW Laboratory) is giving Upstate employers, transportation companies, and legal professionals a single local partner for compliance testing. From its office at 2001 S. Pine St., Suite A, MCW handles DOT testing and physicals, employer screening, court-admissible drug and DNA testing, fingerprinting, background checks, and medical bloodwork under one roof.

For businesses that juggle federal rules, hiring timelines, and court deadlines, that means fewer vendors and faster answers.

Services

MCW is a CLIA-waived laboratory offering eight service lines. Full details for each are at mcwlaboratory.

DOT Drug Testing. FMCSA-compliant drug and alcohol testing for CDL drivers and safety-sensitive employees, including pre-employment, random, post-accident, and return-to-duty programs.

Employer Drug Screening. Workplace testing programs with 5-, 10-, and 12-panel urine screens and chain-of-custody documentation.

Court-Admissible Drug Testing. Legally defensible testing with strict chain-of-custody procedures for courts, attorneys, and legal proceedings.

Legal DNA Testing. Court-admissible paternity and relationship testing with certified collection and legally binding documentation.

Fingerprinting Services. Live scan and ink fingerprinting for employment checks, professional licensing, immigration, adoption, and government clearances.

Background Check Services. FCRA-compliant criminal, employment, education, and multi-state screening for employers.

DOT Physical Exams. FMCSA-certified exams by a National Registry-listed examiner, with the Medical Examiner's Certificate issued the same day.

Medical Bloodwork. Traditional and functional panels, including CBC, CMP, hormone, thyroid, lipid, and nutritional testing, with direct pay available.

Negative results return in 24–48 hours; MRO-reviewed positives take 3–5 business days.

MCW is CLIA-waived, ADBO accredited, SCDOT certified, DBE/MBE certified, and holds Joint Commission National Quality Approval. Appointments are required and can be booked online at mcwlaboratory.

"Compliance testing shouldn't slow a business down or leave anyone guessing," said Dr. Sherian Wells, Laboratory Director of MCW Laboratory. "Whether it's a trucking company that needs a DOT test today, an employer filling a position, or an attorney who needs results that hold up, we give Spartanburg a local lab that gets it right the first time."

Who MCW Serves

MCW works with transportation and logistics carriers, manufacturers, staffing agencies, small businesses, law firms, and individuals across Spartanburg and the Upstate. Its local presence lets employers send candidates and employees to a nearby site rather than waiting on distant collection centers.

MCW's reach also extends into wellness. The lab is the testing partner for Nirvana Holistic Health, an award-winning Spartanburg practice, and provides all testing for Nirvana's virtual program.

About MCW Laboratory

MCW DOT, Employer & Legal Compliance Laboratory is a CLIA-waived laboratory in Spartanburg, S.C., providing DOT, employer, and legal compliance testing, DNA testing, and occupational health services. MCW is located at 2001 S. Pine St., Suite A, Spartanburg, SC 29302, and is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Learn more at mcwlaboratory.