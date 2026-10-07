Ruddock Bros Introduces New Line Of Handcrafted Knives And BBQ Tools Designed For Outdoor Enthusiasts

MENAFN - GetNews)""Every piece we make carries a story. We want someone to pick up one of our knives or grab one of our BBQ tools and feel the work that went into it. That connection between maker and user is what drives us every single day." - Jeff founder of Ruddock Bros"Ruddock Bros has expanded its collection of handmade knives and barbecue accessories, offering distinct designs that reflect a bold Texas aesthetic. The new products cater to both serious pitmasters and knife collectors who value craftsmanship and visual appeal.

El Paso, Texas - October 7, 2026 - Ruddock Bros has unveiled a fresh lineup of handcrafted knives and barbecue tools, broadening the company's already distinctive catalog of products built for people who take their cooking and their blade collections seriously. The new offerings continue the company's tradition of combining rugged Texas-inspired design with meticulous hand craftsmanship, resulting in pieces that are as visually striking as they are functional.

The expanded collection features several new fixed blade and pocket knife designs alongside purpose-built barbecue accessories. Each item is made by hand, a process that the company says ensures no two pieces are exactly alike. From the selection of raw materials to the final finishing touches, every step reflects a deliberate commitment to quality and individuality.

Ruddock Bros has built its reputation by serving two distinct but overlapping audiences. On one side are barbecue enthusiasts who demand reliable, well-made tools for their craft. On the other are knife collectors and everyday carry aficionados who appreciate the artistry and durability of a handmade blade. The company has found a natural intersection between these communities, offering products that speak to both with equal credibility.

The barbecue-focused portion of the new collection includes items designed for real-world use at the grill and smoker. These tools are built to withstand the demands of long cooks and heavy use while maintaining the kind of visual flair that sets them apart from mass-produced alternatives. The company's approach to these products is grounded in practical experience, drawing on a deep familiarity with what serious pitmasters actually need when they are working with fire and smoke.

On the knife side, the new releases include several pocket knife and fixed blade models that showcase distinctive handle materials, blade profiles, and finishing techniques. Ruddock Bros has earned attention in collector circles for producing knives that stand out in a crowded market. The company's designs lean into bold aesthetics without sacrificing the balance, edge retention, and ergonomics that matter to people who use their knives daily.

The handmade nature of the products is central to the Ruddock Bros identity. In an era when most consumer goods are produced on automated assembly lines, the company has committed to a slower, more deliberate process. Each piece passes through the hands of skilled makers who shape, grind, assemble, and finish the work personally. This approach limits production volume but results in products that carry a level of character and attention to detail that factory-made goods cannot replicate.

Ruddock Bros has also invested in its online presence, maintaining an active blog and social media channels where it shares behind-the-scenes looks at the making process, product announcements, and content related to the barbecue and knife communities it serves. These channels have helped the company build a loyal following of customers who return for new releases and engage with the brand on a regular basis.

The company plans to continue releasing new designs throughout the remainder of the year, with additional collaborations and limited-edition pieces expected in the coming months. Each release will maintain the handmade standards and distinctive visual identity that have become hallmarks of the brand.

For those interested in exploring the full range of products, detailed information and purchasing options are available through the company's website.

About Us

Ruddock Bros is a maker of handcrafted knives and barbecue tools that reflect a bold Texas-inspired aesthetic. The company serves both barbecue enthusiasts and knife collectors with individually made products that prioritize craftsmanship, durability, and distinctive design.

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