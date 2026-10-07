Retinopathy Of Prematurity Market Is Projected To Grow By 2036 Owing To The Increasing Adoption Of Anti-VEGF Therapies And Emerging Treatment Approaches Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The market dynamics for Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) are witnessing steady growth driven by the increasing incidence of ROP among preterm infants, rising diagnosis and screening rates, growing adoption of anti-VEGF therapies, and continued reliance on laser therapy as a standard treatment approach.

(Albany, New York) – October 07, 2026 - The market dynamics for Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) are witnessing steady growth driven by the increasing incidence of ROP among preterm infants, rising diagnosis and screening rates, growing adoption of anti-VEGF therapies, and continued reliance on laser therapy as a standard treatment approach. Additionally, the availability of approved therapies such as EYLEA (aflibercept) and LUCENTIS (ranibizumab), along with emerging candidates such as FLQ-101 and IBP-1118, is expected to further shape the Retinopathy of Prematurity market during the forecast period.

DelveInsight, a leading market research firm, announces the release of its latest report,“DelveInsight's Retinopathy of Prematurity Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2036.” This comprehensive report provides an in-depth understanding of Retinopathy of Prematurity, including historical and forecasted epidemiology, market trends, treatment scenarios, emerging therapies, and competitive dynamics across the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Retinopathy of Prematurity Market



The 7MM Retinopathy of Prematurity market was approximately USD 14 million in 2025.

The 7MM Retinopathy of Prematurity market is projected to reach approximately USD 20 million by 2036, reflecting a 3% CAGR during 2026–2036.

The United States Retinopathy of Prematurity market was approximately USD 9 million in 2025.

According to DelveInsight's estimates, the total number of incident cases of preterm infants with a birth weight of ≤1,500 g in the 7MM was approximately 94,500 in 2025.

The United States recorded approximately 18,200 incident cases of Retinopathy of Prematurity in 2025.

Approximately 10% of total ROP patients in the United States and European countries represent the severe and treatable pool, while approximately 30% of total ROP patients in Japan are estimated to undergo treatment.

Among the EU4 and the UK, France accounted for the highest number of incident ROP cases, followed by Germany, while Spain accounted for the lowest number in 2025.

Among the 7MM, the United States had the highest number of patients undergoing treatment for ROP, followed by Japan, while Spain had the lowest number in 2025.

LUCENTIS (ranibizumab) and EYLEA (aflibercept) are the FDA/regionally approved pharmacological therapies for ROP highlighted in the report.

EYLEA (aflibercept) was approved for ROP in the United States in February 2023, while LUCENTIS is approved in Europe and Japan.

Leading Retinopathy of Prematurity companies include Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Bayer, Genentech, FeliQS Corporation, and others. Promising Retinopathy of Prematurity therapies include EYLEA (aflibercept), LUCENTIS (ranibizumab), FLQ-101, and IBP-1118.

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Key Factors Driving the Retinopathy of Prematurity Market

Rising ROP Incidence: The increasing incidence of ROP among preterm infants, particularly those with very low birth weight of ≤1,500 g, is supporting demand for screening, diagnosis, and treatment. DelveInsight estimates approximately 18,200 incident ROP cases in the United States in 2025, with the US ROP incidence projected to increase at a 3% CAGR during 2026–2036.

Increasing Adoption of Anti-VEGF Therapies: Anti-VEGF therapies are increasingly being utilized as a pharmacological treatment option for infants with ROP, particularly when laser photocoagulation is difficult or impractical. Aflibercept, ranibizumab, and bevacizumab have been used to inhibit abnormal retinal blood vessel formation.

Continued Role of Laser Therapy: Laser therapy remains the standard of care for severe ROP and continues to generate the highest revenue among ROP treatment approaches in the 7MM in 2025. The treatment targets the immature peripheral retina to reduce abnormal retinal vascular growth.

Growing Need for Efficient Bedside Treatment: Therapies that can be administered rapidly at the bedside in neonatal intensive care units without lengthy procedures or specialized anesthesia may provide practical advantages over more time-consuming interventions. This is supporting interest in pharmacological approaches such as anti-VEGF therapy.

Emerging Pipeline Therapies: The ROP pipeline remains limited but includes candidates focused on prevention and treatment. FLQ-101 and IBP-1118 represent emerging approaches under development, creating opportunities for diversification beyond existing laser and anti-VEGF treatment options.

Retinopathy of Prematurity Competitive Landscape

Several ROP therapies are currently marketed or under clinical development, including EYLEA (aflibercept) from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals/Bayer, LUCENTIS (ranibizumab) from Novartis, FLQ-101 from FeliQS Corporation, and IBP-1118 from Infant Bacterial Therapeutics.

These therapies target different aspects of abnormal retinal vascular development. EYLEA and LUCENTIS are anti-VEGF therapies that inhibit VEGF-mediated abnormal blood vessel growth. FLQ-101 is an investigational small molecule being developed for the prevention of ROP, while IBP-1118 represents another emerging candidate in the ROP pipeline.

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Retinopathy of Prematurity market share @Retinopathy of Prematurity Treatment Landscape

Recent Developments in the Retinopathy of Prematurity Market



In March 2026, SignaBlok announced that its TREM-1 peptide inhibitor received FDA Orphan Drug Designation for Retinopathy of Prematurity.

In February 2023, the US FDA approved EYLEA (aflibercept) for the treatment of Retinopathy of Prematurity in preterm infants.

In December 2022, EYLEA received approval for ROP in the European Union, while approval in Japan followed in September 2022. In September 2019, LUCENTIS (ranibizumab) received approval for ROP in the European Union, followed by approval in Japan in October 2019.

What is Retinopathy of Prematurity?

Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) is an eye disease that can occur in premature infants or infants with a birth weight of less than 1,500 g. The condition develops when abnormal blood vessels grow in the retina, the light-sensitive tissue located at the back of the eye. While some infants experience mild ROP that resolves without treatment, severe cases may require intervention to prevent retinal detachment, vision loss, and blindness.

ROP is diagnosed through a comprehensive eye examination performed by a specialized ophthalmologist. The infant's pupils are dilated to allow examination of retinal blood vessels, while retinal imaging may support monitoring. Disease severity is categorized according to the stage, zone, and extent of abnormal vascular development.

Treatment primarily includes laser therapy, anti-VEGF injections, and ocular surgery. Laser therapy remains the standard treatment for severe ROP, while anti-VEGF agents such as bevacizumab, ranibizumab, and aflibercept may be used as alternatives or in addition to laser treatment.

Retinopathy of Prematurity Epidemiology Segmentation

The Retinopathy of Prematurity epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current ROP patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. The Retinopathy of Prematurity market report provides epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022–2036, segmented into:



Total Incident Cases of Preterm Infants by Birth Weight (≤1,500 g)

Total Incident Cases of Retinopathy of Prematurity

Total Treated Cases of Retinopathy of Prematurity

Patients Who Went for Initial Treatment Patients Who Went for Retreatment

According to DelveInsight's estimates, the total number of incident cases of preterm infants with a birth weight of ≤1,500 g across the 7MM was approximately 94,500 in 2025. These cases are anticipated to increase during the forecast period from 2026 to 2036.

Among the EU4 and the UK, France accounted for the highest number of incident ROP cases, followed by Germany, whereas Spain accounted for the lowest number of cases in 2025. The United States had the highest number of patients undergoing ROP treatment among the 7MM, followed by Japan.

Current Treatment Landscape

The current ROP treatment landscape primarily comprises laser therapy and anti-VEGF injections, with ocular surgery used for advanced disease involving retinal detachment.

Laser therapy remains the standard of care for severe ROP. It targets the immature or underdeveloped peripheral retina to reduce the stimulus for abnormal blood vessel growth.

Anti-VEGF therapy represents an important pharmacological approach. Bevacizumab, ranibizumab, and aflibercept have been used to inhibit VEGF signaling and suppress abnormal retinal vascular development.

EYLEA (aflibercept) and LUCENTIS (ranibizumab) are the approved pharmacological therapies highlighted in the DelveInsight report.

Approved TherapiesLUCENTIS (Ranibizumab) – Novartis

LUCENTIS (ranibizumab) is a humanized antibody fragment that binds to VEGF-A, thereby inhibiting the signaling responsible for abnormal blood vessel growth. It is administered through intravitreal injection and is approved in the European Union and Japan for specific ROP presentations, including Zone I and Zone II disease and aggressive posterior ROP.

EYLEA (Aflibercept) – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals/Bayer

EYLEA (aflibercept) is a VEGF inhibitor administered through intravitreal injection. It blocks VEGF-A and placental growth factor (PLGF), two growth factors involved in ocular angiogenesis. EYLEA received US approval for ROP in February 2023, with approvals also reported in the European Union and Japan.

Emerging TherapiesFLQ-101 – FeliQS Corporation

FLQ-101 is an investigational small molecule being developed for the prevention of Retinopathy of Prematurity. According to DelveInsight, the candidate is in Phase I development and is administered intravenously. Its mechanism is described as a lipid peroxidation inhibitor.

IBP-1118 – Infant Bacterial Therapeutics

IBP-1118 is another emerging candidate included in the ROP pipeline. DelveInsight identifies the therapy as being in the preclinical stage of development for ROP prevention.

Unmet Needs in Retinopathy of Prematurity

Despite the availability of laser therapy and anti-VEGF treatments, several unmet needs remain in ROP management, including:



Limited emerging therapies in the pipeline

Need for long-term follow-up and monitoring

Limited understanding of the long-term safety effects of anti-VEGF agents in infants

Limited treatment options

Need for efficient and precise diagnostic approaches Need for therapies that can be administered efficiently in neonatal intensive care settings

These unmet needs continue to create opportunities for the development of novel preventive, diagnostic, and therapeutic approaches for ROP.

Scope of the Retinopathy of Prematurity Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Retinopathy of Prematurity current marketed and emerging therapies, including anti-VEGF agents, laser therapy, and emerging targeted approaches.

Retinopathy of Prematurity Market Dynamics: Key market forecast assumptions, treatment trends, therapy uptake, patient share, market drivers and barriers, pricing trends, and market outlook.

Key Companies: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Bayer, Genentech, FeliQS Corporation, Infant Bacterial Therapeutics, and others.

Key Therapies: EYLEA (aflibercept), LUCENTIS (ranibizumab), FLQ-101, IBP-1118, and others.

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, conjoint analysis, KOL views, reimbursement assessment, treatment preferences, unmet needs, and competitive landscape analysis.

Unmet Needs: Limited emerging therapies, long-term monitoring requirements, uncertainty regarding long-term anti-VEGF safety in infants, limited treatment options, and the need for improved diagnosis and treatment approaches.

To know more about Retinopathy of Prematurity companies working in the treatment market, visit @Retinopathy of Prematurity Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

Retinopathy of Prematurity Market Report Introduction

Executive Summary for Retinopathy of Prematurity

Key Events in Retinopathy of Prematurity

SWOT Analysis of Retinopathy of Prematurity

Retinopathy of Prematurity Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

Retinopathy of Prematurity Market Overview at a Glance

Retinopathy of Prematurity Background and Overview

Retinopathy of Prematurity Epidemiology and Patient Population

Country-Specific Patient Population of Retinopathy of Prematurity

Retinopathy of Prematurity Current Treatment and Medical Practices

Retinopathy of Prematurity Unmet Needs

Retinopathy of Prematurity Emerging Therapies

Retinopathy of Prematurity Market Outlook

Country-Wise Retinopathy of Prematurity Market Analysis (2022–2036)

Retinopathy of Prematurity Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

Retinopathy of Prematurity Market Drivers

Retinopathy of Prematurity Market Barriers

Retinopathy of Prematurity Appendix

Retinopathy of Prematurity Report Methodology

DelveInsight Capabilities

Disclaimer

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive market intelligence, epidemiology, and insights across pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, and emerging therapies. DelveInsight helps healthcare organizations make informed strategic decisions through data-driven research and industry expertise.